DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 01, 2024

Oltmans expects Pakistan to fare better in Azlan Shah Cup

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published May 1, 2024 Updated May 1, 2024 07:50am

ISLAMABAD: Head coach Roelant Oltmans expects an improved show by Pakistan in the 30th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as the national squad is set to leave for Malaysia to compete in the event on Wednesday night.

“I am sure the team will play better to produce improved results in this tournament,” Dutch Oltmans said while speaking to reporters here at the Naseer Bunda Hokey Stadium on Tuesday.

The 69-year-old Oltmans has served Pakistan’s senior and junior teams in different roles during different times since 2004 and was involved with the youth side in his recent-most stint.

The six-team invitational event also featuring teams from hosts Malaysia, South Korea, New Zealand, Canada and Japan, will be held in Ipoh from May 4-11.

Pakistan, who won the Azlan Shah Cup title thrice, in 1999, 2000 and 2003, came third in the last edition which was also held in Ipoh in 2022. Malaysia are the defending champions of this year’s edition.

Senior player Ammad Shakeel Butt will lead Pakistan in Ipoh while Abu Bakr will be the vice-captain.

During a visit to the national team’s training camp at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Youth Affairs Rana Mashood Khan hoped that Pakistan would do well in Ipoh.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The Dar story continues

The Dar story continues

Zahid Hussain
One wonders what the rationale was for the foreign minister — a highly demanding, full-time job — being assigned various other political responsibilities.

Editorial

Wheat protests
Updated 01 May, 2024

Wheat protests

The government should withdraw from the wheat trade gradually, replacing the existing market support mechanism with an effective new one over the next several years.
Polio drive
01 May, 2024

Polio drive

THE year’s fourth polio drive has kicked off across Pakistan, with the aim to immunise more than 24m children ...
Workers’ struggle
Updated 01 May, 2024

Workers’ struggle

Yet the struggle to secure a living wage — and decent working conditions — for the toiling masses must continue.
All this talk
Updated 30 Apr, 2024

All this talk

The other parties are equally legitimate stakeholders in the country’s political future, and it must give them due consideration.
Monetary policy
30 Apr, 2024

Monetary policy

ALIGNING its decision with the trend in developed economies, the State Bank has acted wisely by holding its key...
Meaningless appointment
30 Apr, 2024

Meaningless appointment

THE PML-N’s policy of ‘family first’ has once again triggered criticism. The party’s latest move in this...