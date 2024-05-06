Music, sizzling food at Pakistan’s embassy in US attract thousands

WASHINGTON: Turning onto International Drive CT, a quaint enclave housing the embassies of Pakistan, Malaysia, Nigeria, the UAE, Brunei, and Egypt, was a captivating experience on Saturday.

Observing throngs of visitors bustling in and out of the usually restricted gates, as the embassies showcased their culture and cuisine, was a rare sight.

The rhythmic cadence of the dhol reverberated through the air, drawing visitors to the Pakistan embassy from afar. As guests approached, the melodic strains of the sitar intertwined with the vibrant dhol, creating a unique ambiance.

“Despite the persistent rain, our doors welcomed over 3,500 guests today,” remarked Sarfaraz Hussain, the embassy’s press counsellor.

Ambassador Masood Khan, in his message, highlighted Pakistan’s diverse attractions, “from its majestic mountains to its pulsating music and vibrant culture”. He urged visitors, especially the younger generation of Pakistani-Americans, to “explore Pakistan and experience the unmatched hospitality of its people”.

Being first Saturday of May, it was Passport DC Day that allows embassies in Washington to showcase a vibrant tapestry of cultures. Annually celebrated in May, designated as International Cultural Awareness Month in Washington, Passport DC orchestrates a delightful convergence where embassies illuminate their artistry, culture, and melodies.

Thousands revel in the allure of embassy open houses, street fiestas, performances, exhibitions, workshops, and more. More than 60 embassies participated in the opening day, May 4, of the month-long event.

Predominantly gracing the event were Washington residents, both native and non-native, followed closely by Pakistani-Americans, visitors from distant American states, and global citizens.

“We endeavoured to unveil Pakistan’s kaleidoscopic cultural panorama, representing the entire nation,” affirmed Mr Hussain, his pride evident.

Among the myriad displays, glimpses of Pakistan’s tourism allure dotted the landscape, drawing keen interest from diplomats, government officials, and eager entrepreneurs alike.

The incredible culinary journey, from the tantalising spices of biryani and the mouth-watering sizzle of barbeque, to the sweet indulgence of jalebi, and the delightful crunch of gol gappay, left everyone desiring more. Visitors were particularly intrigued by the doodh-patti, steeped in tradition and flavour. Dahi Bhallay and samosay were also popular.

A stall adorned with cricket paraphernalia from Sialkot elicited surprise and admiration, revealing Pakistan’s prowess as a sports goods manufacturing hub.

The tradition, revived in 2022 after a hiatus of three years owing to the pandemic’s shadow, was joyously welcomed, as evidenced by the early queues forming outside embassies.

Within the embassy’s spacious Jamshed Marker Hall, a treasure trove of Pakistani handicrafts and garments unfolded against the harmonious backdrop of folk melodies. Stitched and unstitched couture, evocative paintings, literary works, and snapshots of historical marvels captivated the senses.

From objects crafted from rock salt to bounties of basmati rice, the stalls also showcased an array of agricultural products, displaying Pak­istan’s rich bounty.

American guests indulged in the intricate artistry of henna, adorning their hands with exquisite designs, some even opting for the traditional Pakistani henna paint.

Amidst the revelry, curiosity sparked as visitors perused pieces of Urdu calligraphy, pondering the enchanting mystery of a language that unfolds from right to left. Calligrapher Javed Iqbal displayed his skills by writing the names of hundreds of visitors in Urdu.

