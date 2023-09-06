DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 06, 2023

‘Misinformation’: Pakistan Embassy in US rebuts reports of visa refusals over links with PTI

Dawn.com Published September 6, 2023 Updated September 6, 2023 06:27pm

The Pakistan Embassy in Washington on Wednesday responded to “rumours” of visa refusals to US citizens of Pakistani origin because of their links to the PTI, terming the claims “misinformation and disinformation”.

The issue was raised after recent media reports claimed the Pakistan Embassy had denied visas to American citizens of Pakistani origin on the basis of their association with the PTI, which is led by incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

The reports added that some US citizens were also detained in Pakistan for participating in political activities.

The PTI has been facing a crackdown inside Pakistan in the aftermath of the May 9 violence during protests sparked by Imran’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust.

In its rebuttal to reports of visa refusals, the Pakistan Embassy said: “The Embassy dispels any rumours about visa rejections for Pakistani-Americans. The embassy continues to offer seamless visa assistance to Pakistani-Americans and overseas Pakistanis.”

There was no truth to the “rumours about denial of visas to Pakistani-Americans or request for visas being ‘rejected’. This is misinformation and disinformation,” the embassy’s statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) said.

“Pakistani-Americans and other overseas Pakistanis are most welcome to visit their motherland — Pakistan. The embassy continues to provide every possible consular assistance, including visas, to them.”

The statement further said: “We encourage Pakistani-Americans to visit Pakistan either on their NICOP or get visas, if they so desire, from the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, DC or from our four consulates general in New York, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

“Besides, visa requests are also processed online 24/7. Therefore, there should be no cause for concern.”

The statement also referred to a press briefing from Tuesday, where the department’s Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel was asked if those US citizens whose visas were rejected approached the State Department.

To that, Patel replied: “I am not aware of this. Obviously, if there are any issues that arise in this area, certainly it would be something for Pakistani consular officials to speak to and not anything that relates to the State Department.

“We will just leave it at that.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unreal expectations
Updated 06 Sep, 2023

Unreal expectations

While Pakistan needs all the investment it can get, we must ask how realistic these projections are.
Denied health cover
06 Sep, 2023

Denied health cover

THE government must probe the reasons and factors behind the denial of free medical treatment to over 80pc of almost...
‘Katcha’ troubles
06 Sep, 2023

‘Katcha’ troubles

DESPITE months of ‘action’, yet another state-sponsored operation to rein in the lawless elements who rule large...
GB unrest
Updated 05 Sep, 2023

GB unrest

To prevent the misuse of blasphemy laws and the violence this begets, the recent amendments need to be rethought.
Digging in
05 Sep, 2023

Digging in

WITHIN what is a very narrow space these days, there seems to be some effort to renegotiate the PTI’s relationship...
IHK media’s siege
05 Sep, 2023

IHK media’s siege

THERE was a time when journalists in Indian-held Kashmir were the cynosure of Indian media — tenacious, reliable,...