Protests continue in Balochistan against new check posts

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published May 2, 2024 Updated May 2, 2024 08:50am

QUETTA: Highways in Balochistan remained blocked for the 10th consecutive day as transporters went on with their strike against a government decision to set up more check posts on major roads to provide safety to passengers in the wake of the Noshki killings.

The transporter union has been protesting for over a week against the new SOPs for the transporters issued by the provincial government to establish security pickets at the Quetta-Taftan and Coastal highways. The decision was prompted by an attack in Noshki in which gunmen killed nine people after abduction, based on their ethnic identity.

Against this decision, the transporters had gone on strike, blocking highways at different locations despite the assurances of the provincial ministers to resolve their issues during a meeting held on Wednesday.

The traffic was suspended due to the protest, causing much distress to the people as there was no transport available to reach their destinations.

The transporters have rejected the new SOPs saying these were prepared without taking them into confidence. They demanded that the government abolish new check posts, as their buses were being inspected at every check-post.

Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, Agriculture Minister Ali Madad Jattak, and PPP leader Liaquat Lehri held negotiations with the union leaders in the evening but to no avail. Mr Langove told the transporters that it was the responsibility of the government to resolve their problems. He added that the issue could be resolved through “mutual consultation”.

“We will take up the demands of the transporters with the chief minister and after that the issues facing the transporters will be resolved. Mr Jattak assured that the CM would meet the transporters soon.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2024

