DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 16, 2024

Balochistan CTD registers FIR of Noshki attack

Saleem Shahid Published April 16, 2024 Updated April 16, 2024 07:57am

QUETTA: Balochistan police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has registered the FIR of Noshki attack in which nine men from Punjab were killed after being off-loaded from a bus.

Officials said the FIR was registered against unknown armed men on the complaint of Noshki police station SHO Asadullah Mengal.

The relevant provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and other laws have been added to the FIR.

The CTD officials have also launched a probe into the attack.

The nine men, hailing from Punjab were travelling on a bus from Quetta to Taftan on the Pakistan-Iran border.

The attackers, who had set up a cordon on the N-40 Quetta-Noshki Highway, intercepted the coach and looted the belongings of passengers, including cash and mobile phones.

After checking the identity cards of the passengers, the gunmen separa­ted the nine passengers and took them away. Their bullet-riddled bodies were later dumped under a bridge in a hilly area of Noshki.

The outlawed Balochistan Libe­r­a­tion Army had claimed respo­nsibility for the killings.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tough talks
16 Apr, 2024

Tough talks

NO matter how painful, a larger, medium-term IMF bailout, with complementary financial support from ‘friendly’...
Caught unawares
16 Apr, 2024

Caught unawares

PAKISTAN has once again been caught off-guard by the devastating impact of unseasonal and intense rains across its...
Going off track
16 Apr, 2024

Going off track

LIKE many other state-owned enterprises in the country, Pakistan Railways is unable to deliver, while haemorrhaging...
Iran’s counterstrike
Updated 15 Apr, 2024

Iran’s counterstrike

Israel, by attacking Iran’s diplomatic facilities and violating Syrian airspace, is largely responsible for this dangerous situation.
Opposition alliance
15 Apr, 2024

Opposition alliance

AFTER the customary Ramazan interlude, political activity has resumed as usual. A ‘grand’ opposition alliance ...
On the margins
15 Apr, 2024

On the margins

IT appears that we are bent upon taking the majoritarian path. Thus, the promise of respect and equality for the...