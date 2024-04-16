Balochistan CTD registers FIR of Noshki attack

QUETTA: Balochistan police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has registered the FIR of Noshki attack in which nine men from Punjab were killed after being off-loaded from a bus.
Officials said the FIR was registered against unknown armed men on the complaint of Noshki police station SHO Asadullah Mengal.
The relevant provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and other laws have been added to the FIR.
The CTD officials have also launched a probe into the attack.
The nine men, hailing from Punjab were travelling on a bus from Quetta to Taftan on the Pakistan-Iran border.
The attackers, who had set up a cordon on the N-40 Quetta-Noshki Highway, intercepted the coach and looted the belongings of passengers, including cash and mobile phones.
After checking the identity cards of the passengers, the gunmen separated the nine passengers and took them away. Their bullet-riddled bodies were later dumped under a bridge in a hilly area of Noshki.
The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army had claimed responsibility for the killings.
Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2024
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.