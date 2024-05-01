7 injured in foiled overnight attack on police checkpost in Taunsa

Seven policemen were injured in an overnight attack by terrorists on the Jhangi checkpost in Punjab’s Taunsa district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson Syed Mubashir, it was the second attack on the checkpost since January when a police official and a civilian had lost their lives while another police official was injured in a drive-by attack.

The “already alert policemen” stationed at the checkpost engaged in a three-hour gun battle against the “15-20 terrorists who took advantage of the dark to launch a fierce attack from various directions”, Mubashir said of the latest attack.

“The terrorists wanted to take over the checkpost and take the officials hostage,” he stated, adding that the attackers used modern weapons, including rocket launchers, hand grenades, and guns with laser light.

The spokesperson added that the terrorists were “forced to flee after strong resistance” put up by the policemen as they ran out of ammunition.

Elite Force constable Shahid Mansoor, who was seriously injured, was shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan for treatment, the spokesperson stated.

Additional Sub-Inspector Imran, constables Muhammad Amir, Ashiq Zain, Rehmatullah and Sanaullah, and Elite Force constable Tariq were among the injured, he added.

Mubashir highlighted that the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer (RPO) and the district police officer (DPO) had visited the checkpost two days ago to warn the personnel about the threat of an attack. The police officers had also carried out a defence rehearsal.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar said that the provincial police were “alert” and vowed to “never let the terrorists succeed in their nefarious aims”.

He said the DPO and the RPO reached the scene with reinforcements as soon as they received reports of the incident.

Noting that seven personnel had sustained injuries while “fighting bravely”, IG Anwar said that the district police and the elite forces responded with full force.

IG Anwar further said that operations in the area were under way to find the attackers, and also ordered that the injured policemen receive “the best medical care” available.

Separately, the RPO said that additional personnel, equipment and weapons had already been provided at the checkpost. He also commended the efforts of sub-inspector Mohiuddin, the in-charge of the checkpost, and his contingent for defending the post.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz strongly condemned the attack and lauded the police team for fighting the terrorists.

In a statement posted on X, she directed that the injured be provided with the best treatment facilities.

“Ending terrorism is our commitment,” the CM said.