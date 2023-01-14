Cop, passer-by killed in attack on police post in Taunsa

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A police official and a civilian were killed, and one police official was injured in a drive-by attack by two motorcyclists at the Jhangi police checkpoint, Vehowa tehsil of Taunsa Sharif district, and escaped.

According to sources, the gunmen attacked the Punjab police off-road border checkpoint and killed police official Mazar and one unidentified passer-by. Ramzan, a policeman, was injured.

The attack was carried out by unidentified militants, according to Taunsa police. He said that a rescue/police team had been dispatched to the remote checkpoint. The Punjab police checkpoint at Jhangi is intended to prevent the infiltration of undesirable elements into the province.

