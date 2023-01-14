DAWN.COM Logo

Cop, passer-by killed in attack on police post in Taunsa

A Correspondent Published January 14, 2023

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A police official and a civilian were killed, and one police official was injured in a drive-by attack by two motorcyclists at the Jhangi police checkpoint, Vehowa tehsil of Taunsa Sharif district, and escaped.

According to sources, the gunmen attacked the Punjab police off-road border checkpoint and killed police official Mazar and one unidentified passer-by. Ramzan, a policeman, was injured.

The attack was carried out by unidentified militants, according to Taunsa police. He said that a rescue/police team had been dispatched to the remote checkpoint. The Punjab police checkpoint at Jhangi is intended to prevent the infiltration of undesirable elements into the province.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2023

