10 terrorists killed by security forces in KP operations: ISPR

Security forces killed 10 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan districts, according to the military’s media wing.

A statement from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted an IBO in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday based on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, eight terrorists were killed,” the statement said, adding that the militant had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

It said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

The ISPR added that a “sanitisation operation” was under way to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation … The security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for the successful operation.

The ISPR said the second IBO was conducted in North Waziristan today.

“During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which two terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them,” the ISPR said.

It said that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other militants found in the area.

Separately, the ISPR said that an IBO was also conducted in Balochistan’s Panjgur district on the night between Friday and Saturday based on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

It said two terrorists, identified as Asad and Hasrat, were “sent to hell” after an intense exchange of fire, adding that a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from them.

The ISPR said the two had remained “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces”, adding that they also targeted “innocent civilians in the area”.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR concluded.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to a security report recently issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 432 violence-linked fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, resulting from as many as 245 incidents of terror att­acks and counter-terror operations during the first quarter of 2024.

KP and Balochistan, both bordering Afghanistan, accounted for over 92 per cent of all fatalities and 86pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations, during this period. Individually, the former suffered 51pc and the latter 41pc of all fatalities in the first quarter of 2024, the report said.

FWO team leader martyred in Chillas landslide

Separately, the ISPR said that an official of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) was martyred during a clearance operation for a landslide in Chillas.

The ISPR that a landslide near the Gonar farm in Chillas on Thursday had blocked the Karakoram Highway for all types of traffic, following which a three-member FWO detachment was dispatched to the site to begin a clearance operation and help the affected traffic and stranded people.

“During the process of clearance, another slide was triggered that critically injured the detachment.

“Naib Subedar Khalid succumbed to the critical injuries and embraced martyrdom on April 6. Whereas Sapper Waseem and Lance Naik Azmat are recovering from serious injuries,” the ISPR said.

It said the nation was grateful to the personnel for their “service and dedication to assist people”, adding that the army “remains committed to serve the nation against all adversities”.