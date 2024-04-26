PM seeks ‘cheap power’ plan for industries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday accorded formal approval to reform the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and formed a “special cell” to ensure their implementation.

In a meeting on the reforms in the electricity sector, the premier also directed the authorities to chalk up a comprehensive plan for the provision of power-efficient fans to the needy at affordable prices, according to a statement issued by the PM’s Office.

The meeting was informed in detail about issues and reforms and recommendations were also presented regarding the power distribution companies, their losses, privatisation, and outsourcing.

It was also informed about tariff rationalisation and power tariffs for industries and domestic consumers.

PM Shehbaz also asked the authorities to prepare a comprehensive plan to supply electricity to the industrial sector at a low cost to improve the performance and efficiency of industries. He said that industries should be provided electricity at lower tariffs to ensure economic progress and increase exports.

In a separate event, PM Shehbaz expressed the government’s commitment to empowering the youth with modern knowledge and vocational training to make them a valuable asset for the country.

The prime minister also met a delegation led by APM Terminals CEO Keith Svendsen. During the meeting, Mr Svendsen expressed interest in the first green transhipment terminal of Pakistan in Karachi.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2024