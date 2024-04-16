DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 16, 2024

PM wants robust renewable energy plan to cut oil bill

Syed Irfan Raza Published April 16, 2024 Updated April 16, 2024 07:05am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed authorities concerned for robust renewable energy management to cut the country’s $27 billion oil import bill and improve the country’s existing electricity distribution system.

“Ultimately, we have to move to renewable energy. The oil import worth billions of dollars can be controlled by using alternative resources like solar, wind and hydel. Make cold calculations and I believe, you will be the winner in the long term,” the prime minister said while addressing a meeting held to review the power sector’s performance.

The prime minister said utilising renewable energy resources would also ensure riddance from the crude oil tanker mafia acting as parasites and eating up the national money.

He pointed out that the country currently imports oil worth $27 billion to meet its power and transportation needs, a figure that could be significantly reduced by transitioning to alternative energy sources.

Punjab govt’s drive against power theft lauded

Talking about the ongoing drive against power theft, he lauded the performance of the Punjab government and expressed the hope that other provinces would also follow suit to overcome the challenge.

The prime minister said: “Streng­thening the country’s power transmission system requires utmost efforts and investment otherwise the power production and investments in the sector would go down the drain unless the flaws in the transmission network are removed.”

He asked the energy ministry to engage world-class consultants to suggest ways forward to the government to boost up the country’s power transmission system.

In a separate meeting, the prime minister directed officials concerned to take drastic measures including shifting of imported coal-run plants, improvement in power supply system, setting up cost effective and renewable energy plants and functioning of solar projects to reduce cost of electricity per unit thus benefiting the ordinary people.

Shift to local coal He directed for shifting of the imported coal-run power plants to local coal besides improving the power supply system.

“In future, only clean, cost effective and renewable power plants should be set up in the country,” the prime minister said.

The meeting was apprised of 600MW solar power project and the prime minister directed for expediting work on the foreign investment in this regard.

The prime minister directed that the auction process of those power plants of Power Generation Companies (Gencos) that were lying dysfunctional and defective should be accelerated.

The meeting was briefed about the existing power generation capability, supply system and the government’s steps and proposals.

The meeting was also apprised of the future power demand and supply in the country.

The meeting was informed that by shifting the coal-run power plants from imported fuel to local coal would not only save precious foreign exchange but would also make it possible to reduce power price by Rs2 per unit for consumers.

The prime minister directed for swift implementation of all measures within the stipulated timeframe.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tough talks
16 Apr, 2024

Tough talks

NO matter how painful, a larger, medium-term IMF bailout, with complementary financial support from ‘friendly’...
Caught unawares
16 Apr, 2024

Caught unawares

PAKISTAN has once again been caught off-guard by the devastating impact of unseasonal and intense rains across its...
Going off track
16 Apr, 2024

Going off track

LIKE many other state-owned enterprises in the country, Pakistan Railways is unable to deliver, while haemorrhaging...
Iran’s counterstrike
Updated 15 Apr, 2024

Iran’s counterstrike

Israel, by attacking Iran’s diplomatic facilities and violating Syrian airspace, is largely responsible for this dangerous situation.
Opposition alliance
15 Apr, 2024

Opposition alliance

AFTER the customary Ramazan interlude, political activity has resumed as usual. A ‘grand’ opposition alliance ...
On the margins
15 Apr, 2024

On the margins

IT appears that we are bent upon taking the majoritarian path. Thus, the promise of respect and equality for the...