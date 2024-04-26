Tabloid publisher says he killed stories to hide Trump’s affairs

NEW YORK: Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified at Donald Trump’s criminal trial on Thursday that he worked out a deal that would allow Trump to buy the silence of a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with him, but called it off.

Pecker, 72, said he signed an agreement with Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to assign the rights to former model Karen McDougal’s story to a shell company that would hide the fact that Trump was paying for it. He said he called off the deal after speaking with a company lawyer.

“Michael Cohen said, ‘The boss is going to be very angry with you.’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m not going forward, the deal is off,’” Pecker testified. “He was very angry, very upset, screaming, basically, at me,” Pecker said of Cohen.

Pecker is a key witness in the case against the former US president, who is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to another woman who said she had a sexual encounter with Trump, porn star Stormy Daniels.

Pecker testified that he told Cohen that Daniels was looking to sell her story in the weeks before the November 2016 election. He said he was frustrated that the Enquirer’s parent company, American Media, had already paid thousands of dollars to bury other stories that were unflattering to Trump.

“I thought it should come off the market, and if anyone was going to buy it, Michael Cohen and Donald Trump should buy it,” Pecker said.” Pecker said Cohen pressed American Media to buy Daniels’ story, but Pecker testified he did not want to be involved with a porn star.

Prosecutors say Pecker, who has not been charged with a crime, engaged in a conspiracy with Trump and Cohen to corrupt the 2016 election by suppressing unflattering stories that might hurt Trump’s candidacy. Pecker testified that after McDougal told his editor that she had a yearlong affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007, he advised Trump to buy her silence.

Pecker said he told Cohen he did not want the Enquirer to pay for the story, as it had already paid $30,000 to buy the silence of a Trump Tower doorman who claimed Trump had fathered a child of out wedlock, which turned out not to be true.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2024