Musk lashes out at Australian order demanding X remove stabbing videos

AFP Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 10:20am

SYDNEY: Elon Musk on Tuesday vowed to challenge Australian demands that his social media platform X take down videos of a recent Sydney church stabbing.

Australia’s Federal Court on Monday gave the platform 24 hours to remove videos of an Assyrian bishop being slashed in the head during a recent attack. Australia’s eSafety Commission had sought the court injunction saying X ignored earlier removal notices.

Musk lashed out at the watchdog on Tuesday, saying the content had already been removed for users in Australia.

“We have already censored the content in question for Australia, pending legal appeal, and it is stored only on servers in the USA.” As the deadline approached, the videos were not available to users in Australia, except for those using a VPN or other location-masking service. Musk claimed Australia was trying to enforce a global ban.

“Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian ‘eSafety Commissar’ is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet,” the billionaire posted on X.

‘Absolutely disgusting’

The matter will return to court this week, where a judge will decide whether to extend the interim injunction. A third hearing will follow where eSafety Commission lawyers will seek a permanent injunction and civil penalties against X, a spokesperson said. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lashed out at Musk, who he described as an “arrogant billionaire” who “thinks he’s above the law”.

“The idea that someone would go to court for the right to put up violent content on a platform shows how out-of-touch Mr Musk is,” Albanese told public broadcaster ABC.

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie called for Musk to be thrown in prison, saying he had “no conscience” and his behaviour was “absolutely disgusting”. “Quite frankly the bloke should be jailed,” she said.

‘Toxicity and hate’

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was allegedly slashed in the head and chest by a 16-year-old suspect last week, sparking a riot by followers of the Assyrian Christian church in western Sydney.

Video of the bloody attack, which spread widely on social media platforms, has been blamed by Australian authorities for feeding tensions in the community. Many of Sydney’s small Assyrian community fled persecution and war in Iraq and Syria.

Australia has spearheaded efforts to hold the tech giants accountable for what their users post online, under its groundbreaking “Online Safety Act” passed in 2021.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant — a former Twitter employee — has been fighting a series of legal skirmishes with X, attempting to hold the platform accountable for violent and disturbing content. She has raised concerns in the past about a spike in “toxicity and hate” on the platform following Musk’s takeover.

A spokesperson for the commission said it had also asked other companies, including Google, Snap and TikTok, to remove the footage — which they had done.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2024

