April 24, 2024

Civility returns to NA on private members’ day

Amir Wasim Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 09:49am
Photo via National Assembly/X
Photo via National Assembly/X

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday managed to take up the complete agenda on its first private members’ day due to an understanding between the government and opposition as the lawmakers from both sides of the aisle demonstrated civility and mostly listened to each other with patience.

Though the house witnessed a brief ruckus towards the conclusion of the sitting after some women lawmakers protested ‘objectionable’ remarks passed by PTI’s Zartaj Gul, the overall atmosphere of the house remained peaceful.

Lawmakers took up the 18-point agenda, which included introduction of bills, presentation of private resolutions and discussion on the country’s economic situation and strengthening of higher education in Balochistan by establishing varsities, especially for female students.

Shahpur Kandi Barrage

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by PTI members regarding “Indian water aggression against Pakistan by developing Shahpur Kandi Barrage on Ravi River to stop water flow to Pakistan,” Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said Pakistan could not agitate on the matter as under the Indus Water Treaty signed in 1960, India had complete control over the three eastern rivers, including Ravi.

The minister said the treaty had been signed by both countries with the World Bank playing a mediatory role and its implementation was an international obligation. He, however, said the government was resolute in not relinquishing its water rights, emphasising that any alteration to the Indus Water Treaty necessitated mutual consent from both Pakistan and India.

Law minister says Pakistan can’t agitate issue of India’s barrage on Ravi; finance czar calls for ‘tax culture’

The minister claimed that India wanted to revoke the treaty as it wanted to impose a war, but the WB was not permitting New Delhi to do so. He reiterated that the treaty stood immutable unless both Pakistan and India reach a consensus for modification.

Mr Tarar said in the past Pakistan had taken up the issues of Indian violation of the treaty to the WB and got relief in some cases. He gave the example of Kishan Ganga Dam in this regard.

PTI’s Zartaj Gul criticised the minister for saying Pakistan could not agitate the issue, expressing the fear the BJP government would revoke the Indus Water Treaty after winning the elections this time.

Economy

In a policy statement on the economic situation, Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb called for creating tax culture in the country and improving tax-GDP ratio. He said imposing more taxes on tax payers would not resolve the issue.

Stating that the IMF programme could only provide stability and not development, the minister said agriculture and information technology sectors held the potential to contribute significantly to economic growth. He stressed the government’s commitment to facilitating the two sectors and expressed optimism that IT exports would surpass the $3.3bn mark during this financial year.

He stressed the importance of promoting agricultural growth to achieve a rate of five to six per cent annually, in addition to harnessing the potential of the local livestock sector.

The minister asserted that the country’s economic situation had improved compared to the previous year. Regarding economic indicators, he highlighted a 74pc decrease in the current account deficit, which reached $1bn as compared to $3.9bn previously.

He outlined the government’s focus on three key areas for transformation: tax, energy sectors, and reforms in the state-owned enterprises.

Mr Aurangzeb, who had recently returned from the US, affirmed the support of friendly countries both domestically and internationally for Pakistan’s economic growth. He said the inflation had come down to 20.7pc from 38pc and it would drop to 5pc to 7pc by September 2025.

The NA also passed a resolution urging the government to “take immediate steps to ensure the payment of the minimum wages announced by the government in the government-run departments as well as the private enterprises.”

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2024

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

