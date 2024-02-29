Newly elected representatives sworn in as ruckus mars maiden session of 16th National Assembly

Newly elected members of the 16th National Assembly were sworn in on Thursday in a session marred by mainly pro-Imran Khan sloganeering.

Outgoing NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath to the MNAs-elect. The session was originally scheduled to begin at 10am but was delayed by more than an hour.

Notable politicians who were sworn in as MNAs included PML-N supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif, ex-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Further, three Senate members — PML-N’s Nuzhat Sadiq, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani — resigned from the upper house of Parliament in order to join the National Assembly.

PTI leaders, some of whom have joined the assembly under the banner of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), were also sworn in. These included Barrister Gohar Khan, Ali Muhammad Khan, Omar Ayub Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat.

It should be noted that today’s session marked PML-N supremo Nawaz’s comeback to Parliament after seven years; he had stepped down as the premier following his disqualification in 2017.

Sloganeering

Shortly before the session began, SIC members chanted “Imran Khan zindabad” and “Aayi, aayi PTI [PTI has arrived]”.

In response, when Nawaz and Shehbaz entered the assembly, members of their party greeted the two with slogans of “Sher aya [tiger has arrived]”. The two were also met with pro-PTI chants as SIC members held up posters featuring pictures of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Pro-PTI MNAs and PML-N lawmakers chant slogans at each other as Nawaz and Shehbaz take seats. — via NA YouTube

Shortly before the session was about to begin, outgoing NA speaker Ashraf urged the MNAs-elect to take their seats. He emphasised that their first task was to “become members” of the lower house.

However, sloganeering continued in the assembly even after the oath-taking, mainly by MNAs belonging to the PML-N and the SIC.

PML-N members shouted “Ghari-chor” [wristwatch thief] — an apparent reference to the Toshakhana case against ex-premier Imran Khan — while the SIC MNAs chanted “Who will save Pakistan? Imran Khan. Imran Khan”.

After taking the oath, the MNAs proceeded to sign the NA roll of members. When it was the turn of PTI’s Gohar and Ayub, they held up banners in favour of Imran, which read “Release Imran Khan”.

Govt, opposition to work together: Ayaz Sadiq

Speaking to reporters ahead of the session, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq was asked whether the House would be able to function with a large opposition. He stated that the opposition and the government work together as they were “wheels of the same car”.

Sadiq also added that there was a need for “national reconciliation” and hoped that the opposition would engage in a “positive debate”.

Meanwhile, PTI-affiliated MNAs had reaffirmed their loyalty to their party.

Ali Muhammad Khan said: “I had already said this 22 months ago, that my leader will return with a two-third majority.”

He reiterated the party’s claim that it had won “180” NA seats in the February 8 polls, adding that “rigging had taken place in the Form 47”. He said that those who thought that the PTI had been “finished” had been proven wrong.

In a video shared by the PTI on X, MNA Zartaj Gul said, “I was born in PTI and my funeral will also depart from PTI.”

Election for speaker, PM

On the second day of the National Assembly, the election for the speaker and his deputy will be held before noon, and the pair will be administered oath the same day. On the third day of the session, parliamentarians will select a leader of the house, or prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif is the joint candidate for the prime minister’s slot against PTI-backed Omar Ayub while Ayaz Sadiq will contest the speaker election against PTI-backed Amir Dogar.

PPP lawmaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah will vie for the deputy speaker slot as a joint candidate of the PML-N and the PPP. The PPP and PML-N reached a power-sharing deal last week after the former agreed to support Shehbaz Sharif for the PM seat in return for governorships and Senate chairman slot.

It may be noted that following the Feb 8 polls, a multi-party alliance was formed comprising the PPP, PML-N, MQM-P, the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party, and the Balochistan Awami Party.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s political party has four seats in the National Assembly. Currently, he is up in arms against the election results. Will he sit on the treasury benches or the opposition, it is yet to be seen.

Calling of NA session

Earlier, following the refusal of President Dr Arif Alvi to call a session of the lower house, the NA Secretariat had summoned a session for 10am today. However, during the early hours of Thursday, Alvi relented from his earlier stance and assented to a summary seeking the summoning of the maiden sitting of the lower house.

A statement issued by the Presidency, took issue with the tone of the summary sent to President Alvi by the caretaker prime minister, adding that he was calling the session as he expected that the issue of reserved seats would be settled by the 21st day after the polls, as envisaged in the law.

On Wednesday night, the NA Secretariat had cancelled all invitation cards issued to ‘VIPs’ over security concerns. Sources said that the passes had been cancelled against the backdrop of the pandemonium witnessed during the first sitting of the KP Assembly.

Although the NA has 266 general seats, elections were not held in Bajaur’s NA-8 constituency due to the death of a candidate. In addition, around half a dozen seats have been vacated by candidates who emerged victorious on multiple seats.