14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

QUETTA: A long-awaited 14- member three-party Balochis­tan cabinet was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Governor’s House on Friday.

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar administered the oath to the new ministers, including include a female minister, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, who had also served as the Balochistan Assembly speaker.

The ministers who took oath of their offices include Mir Sadiq Ali Umrani, Mir Ali Madad Jattak, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Sardar Faisal Khan Jamali, Sardar Sarfraz Khan Domki, and Bakhat Muhammad Kakar of the PPP, while from the PML-N, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Mir Shoaib Nusherwani, Ms Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, and Mir Asim Kurd alias Gallo.

The BAP has chosen Mir Tariq Hussain Magsi and Mir Ziaullah Langove for its representation in the provincial cabinets.

CM Bugti highlights govt’s focus on relief, governance

The cabinet was sworn in more than one and a half months after the province’s Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti took office on March 2.

Balochistan Chief Minister Bugti, elected MPAs, Balochistan IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, and senior officials attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Later, CM Bugti appointed four advisers, including Dr Rubaba Buledi, Nasimur Rehman Khan of PML-N, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, and Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani of PPP, according to a notification. The portfolios of 14 ministers and advisers will be announced in the next 24 hours.

The cabinet, after taking the oath, decided in its first meeting to implement various steps, including introducing reforms to establish good governance.

CM Bugti, while presiding the meeting, said: “No positions in government departments will be sold, jobs will be awarded to youths based solely on merit, and injustice will not be tolerated.”

“Good governance will define the incumbent government,” the chief minister stated, highlighting it as a significant challenge. He mentioned that his government has proposed 60 recommendations for tangible reforms and improvement in governance in Balochistan.

