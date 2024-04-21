13 new deaths take KP toll from rains to 59: PDMA

Thirteen new deaths from a second spell of heavy rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raised the death toll to 59 on Saturday, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted more spells of rain across the country on Tuesday, extending until April 22 as “another strong westerly wave” was likely to enter western parts of the country.

In KP, the PMD had predicted “rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (few heavy, with isolated very heavy falls) with snowfall over high mountains” in areas including Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Khyber and Peshawar from Wednesday night until April 21.

The rain, which started on April 12, triggered flash floods in the northern areas of the province and caused landslides and house collapses across KP.

According to the KP PDMA report issued today, 33 children, 14 men and 12 women are among those killed in rain-related incidents since April 12 with a total of 72 people injured.

Further, 2,883 houses and 68 schools have been damaged while 309 cattle have perished, according to the report.

PDMA spokesperson Anwar Shahzad told Dawn.com that water flow in the rivers on Saturday was normal.

A report from the Irrigation Department’s flood cell also showed that water flow in 12 rivers of the province ranged between low, medium and normal.

The PDMA spokesman further said that Rs110 million was provided to districts for emergency aid while Rs90m was disbursed to the tribal districts to continue relief activities.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan PDMA said normal weather was reported in most districts.