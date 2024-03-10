DAWN.COM Logo

Balochistan cabinet to be finalised in two weeks: CM

Saleem Shahid Published March 10, 2024 Updated March 10, 2024 08:22am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said a committee comprising representatives of PPP, PML-N and other parties was holding consultation for the formation of provincial cabinet, which will be finalised within the next two weeks.

Talking to reporters after the presidential vote on Saturday, CM Bugti said, “Asif Ali Zardari won with a significant majority in Balochistan Assembly, with 47 votes, while Mahmood Khan Achakzai did not receive even a single vote.”

He termed Mr Zardari’s victory a result of his vision, bringing the 18th Amendment, introducing Aghaz-i-Haqooq Balo­chistan and his struggle for the development of the province.

He said he believed Mr Zardari would continue to struggle for the rights of Balochistan just as he did before.

Mr Bugti added the PPP was grateful to allies, including the National Party and independent candidates, in Balochistan for supporting Mr Zardari in the presidential election. He said PPP, particularly Mr Zardari, had always kept Balochistan close to their hearts.

“The way they provided jobs to youth in the province through the 18th Amendment, allocated funds for its uplift and initiated the movement to ensure the provision of rights to the people of Baloc­histan integrated the province’s youth into the mainstream,” he added.

“We hope the PPP will once again unite all the federating units and make Pakistan even stronger.”

The chief minister disclosed that President-elect Zardari would soon visit Balochistan and all the issues would be discussed with him then.

“We will become a strong unit to represent the voice of Balochistan’s people and resolve all issues with sincerity,” the CM added.

Responding to a question, Mr Bugti said the PPP raised the slogan of ‘khappay’ after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto.

“Whenever Paki­stan needs to be saved, the PPP will play a leading role,” he said.

“From day one, he said, he had been pointing out governance, security situation and climate change as the three major challenges in Balochistan.”

He said a series of dialogues with allies and non-allies on different issues of Balochistan had been going on for the past two weeks, which had proved that the PPP had the capacity and will to take everyone along.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2024

