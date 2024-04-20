DAWN.COM Logo

Woman delivers sextuplets in Pindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 20, 2024 Updated April 20, 2024 12:24pm
RAWALPINDI: A 27-year old woman gave birth to sextuplets at the District Headquarters Hospital on Friday – a rare event occurring once in a blue moon.

Zeenat Waheed, wife of Mohammad Waheed, a resident of Hazara Colony, was brought to the hospital Thursday night with labour pains. On Friday, she delivered six babies one after another within one hour. Four of the babies were boys and two were girls and each baby weighed less than two pounds. This was the woman’s first childbirth.

“The sextuplets and their mother are in good condition; the doctors have however put the babies in an incubator,” the hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Farzana, told Dawn.

She said all babies and their mother were healthy and the doctors were trying to provide the best treatment to them.

“It was not a normal delivery and in the delivery sequence, the baby girl was third,” said the duty officer in the labour room.

Dr Farzana said Zeenat had developed complications after delivering the babies and her condition would normalise in the next few days. She said the doctors and paramedical staff were happy that God saved the lives of mother and children.

In a brief chat with newsmen, the family member of the mother and children said they were happy that God had gifted them sons and daughters.

