DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 19, 2024

2 passer-by women injured in firing by guard in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 19, 2024 Updated April 19, 2024 11:49am

LAHORE: Two passer-by women were reportedly shot at and injured by a guard of a petrol pump in Garden Town when a man was fleeing without paying money to the staff after getting the tank of his car filled.

According to the initial police inquiries, the car rider managed to escape.

A police official said the women were shifted to a local hospital.

He said an unknown car rider came to the petrol pump and got the tank filled.

As the staff was removing the nozzle, the motorist suddenly escaped without payment. A moment later, an armed guard of the filling station briefly chased the car and opened indiscriminate fire.

The two women, who were going to a local market, got bullet wounds.

The police reached the site and started investigations after lodging a case against the car rider.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

X post facto
Updated 19 Apr, 2024

X post facto

Our decision-makers should realise the harm they are causing.
Insufficient inquiry
19 Apr, 2024

Insufficient inquiry

UNLESS the state is honest about the mistakes its functionaries have made, we will be doomed to repeat our follies....
Melting glaciers
19 Apr, 2024

Melting glaciers

AFTER several rain-related deaths in KP in recent days, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has sprung into...
IMF’s projections
Updated 18 Apr, 2024

IMF’s projections

The problems are well-known and the country is aware of what is needed to stabilise the economy; the challenge is follow-through and implementation.
Hepatitis crisis
18 Apr, 2024

Hepatitis crisis

THE sheer scale of the crisis is staggering. A new WHO report flags Pakistan as the country with the highest number...
Never-ending suffering
18 Apr, 2024

Never-ending suffering

OVER the weekend, the world witnessed an intense spectacle when Iran launched its drone-and-missile barrage against...