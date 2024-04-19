2 passer-by women injured in firing by guard in Lahore

LAHORE: Two passer-by women were reportedly shot at and injured by a guard of a petrol pump in Garden Town when a man was fleeing without paying money to the staff after getting the tank of his car filled.

According to the initial police inquiries, the car rider managed to escape.

A police official said the women were shifted to a local hospital.

He said an unknown car rider came to the petrol pump and got the tank filled.

As the staff was removing the nozzle, the motorist suddenly escaped without payment. A moment later, an armed guard of the filling station briefly chased the car and opened indiscriminate fire.

The two women, who were going to a local market, got bullet wounds.

The police reached the site and started investigations after lodging a case against the car rider.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2024