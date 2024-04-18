US approached over Shahbaz Gill’s ‘hateful’ tweets against Lahore police officer

LAHORE: The federal government, on the request of Punjab, has approached the United States to initiate legal action against PTI’s leader Dr Shahbaz Gill for inciting gender-based violence (GBV) through unwarranted and hateful tweets against a female police officer.

Written by the provincial government, the letter has been addressed to Mr Donald Blome, the US ambassador in Pakistan.

“We are constrained to reach out (to the US government) in order to express our grave concern over activities being carried out by dual national Dr Shahbaz Gill currently residing in the United States and seek your kind assistance in this matter”, reads the official complaint lodged by the Pakistani authorities.

It said Dr Shahbaz Gill through Feb 17 tweets from his official (X) account levelled wild and unsubstantiated (defamatory) allegations against Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP investigation of Lahore, with respect to May 9 (2023) investigation being conducted by her. These matters are pending before courts in Pakistan.

“The Punjab police will lodge a formal protest with the United States embassy and other relevant officials of the US government to seek appropriate (civil and criminal) proceedings against Dr Shahbaz Gill in Pakistan and the US in accordance with the law. Since Dr Gill is a dual national, he is subject to US and Pakistani laws,” the letter says.

“Given the gravity of the instant matter, it is requested that the United States government via its appropriate agencies and departments investigate, inquire and take all necessary legal measures against Dr Gill as per the applicable law (s). The instant communique is within prejudice to any other rights and remedies available with us and /or Dr Anoosh against Dr Gill accordingly.”

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2024