Karachi sees light rain as Pakistan braces for more showers

Parts of Karachi received only light rain on Thursday morning while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast heavy downpours across the country over the next few days.

On Wednesday, the Met Office had forecast moderate showers in several districts in Sindh, including Karachi. The weather had remained dry in most parts of the province. However, Sukkur, Rohri, Larkana and Jacobabad districts received traces of rainfall, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

As per the latest weather conditions, Karachi was expected to receive only light rain/showers, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said on Thursday.

According to a rainfall report issued this morning, Keamari, North Karachi and Airport Old Area received “traces” of rainfall while other parts of the city hardly saw any showers by 8am.

Meanwhile, one millimetre of rain was reported in Larkana district and traces in Mohenjo Daro by 8am. Other districts of Sindh did not receive notable rainfall.

In a three-day weather forecast issued today, the PMD said “thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity” were likely on Thursday in Jamshoro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mitiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki districts, as well as Karachi division.

In Karachi, the weather was expected to remain “mainly cloudy with chances [of] light rain/drizzle” today while “fair/partly cloudy” conditions were likely tomorrow (Friday) and on Saturday.

Temperatures were to remain between 30-32 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow in the metropolis, reaching 34°C on Saturday. The minimum temperature was to drop to 26.5°C today and remain between 24-27°C on the next days, the forecast stated.

Separately, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in a weather alert, asked all deputy commissioners and district authorities to take necessary precautionary measures, including ensuring the availability of dewatering machines and staff during rainfall.

It ordered that emergency services and ambulances with trained paramedics remain available round the clock, as well as a helpline cell be established to address the needs of affected people on a priority basis.

The PDMA further directed the authorities to ensure the removal of vulnerable billboards, falling trees and loose electric wires and poles.

It advised the general public to monitor weather alerts, keep windows and doors shut, avoid sitting near windows, stay away from power lines, and avoid driving during heavy rain. Citizens were also urged to avoid underpasses, drainage ditches, low-lying areas and areas where water collects, as well as to refrain from parking near walls and weak structures.

Balochistan, KP

Meanwhile, Balochistan continued to be battered by heavy downpours, with Gwadar receiving the highest amount of rainfall (80mm) in the past 24 hours, according to a PMD update issued at 8am on Thursday.

Other port towns also saw similar weather during the period, with Ormara, Pasni and Jiwani recording 77mm, 66mm, and 40mm of rain, respectively. Panjgur (15mm), Quetta (City 12mm and Samungli 15mm), and Kalat and Turbat (11mm) also received rain.

On Wednesday, rescue and relief operations had been taking place as the province — already reeling from floods — saw house collapses and damages to national highways.

Contin­uous rains accompanied by thunderstorms have lashed several parts of the country over the past few days, with floods and loss of lives in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Since Friday, lightning strikes and other storm-rela­ted incidents have claimed over 60 lives nationwide.

In KP, the PDMA on Wednesday issued an advisory warning the administrations of nine districts about glacial lake outburst floods (Glofs), asking them to regularly monitor glaciers.

Most of country to receive heavy rains

In its daily forecast issued today, the PMD said “rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with few heavy falls/hailstorm” was expected in most parts of the country on Thursday.

For Friday, it predicted the same in most of KP, GB, Kashmir, Punjab and Islamabad. However, the weather was expected to remain dry in most parts of Sindh.

The met office warned that “heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and tributaries of Kabul River” on April 18-19.

It highlighted a possibility of landslides in upper KP, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and GB, which it said may affect vulnerable locations during the period. “Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels, etc during the period,” the PMD added.