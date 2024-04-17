Rain predicted in Karachi, parts of Sindh from today till April 19

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted thunderstorms and rainfall in Karachi division and other parts of Sindh from today till April 19.

In a weather outlook issued today, the department said that a “westerly wave” was affecting Balochistan, which is reeling from floods following heavy rainfall.

Therefore, under its influence, “thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls likely in Jamshoro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mitiari, T M Khan, Tandi Allayar, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur, Ghotki districts and Karachi division from today to April 19 morning.”

It also shared the three-day weather forecast for Karachi division, saying today was expected to be a hot day with chances of rain at night.

Thursday was expected to be cloudy with chances of “intermittent thunderstorms and rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls”. The weather is expected to be cloudy on Friday.

Contin­uous heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms have lashed several parts of the country in the past few days. More rainfall is expected in Balochistan following days of torrential rain. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also witnessing landslides and floods due to heavy rain.

Thunder showers had hit Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and some other districts on Saturday night and Sunday causing slush and slime in the low-lying areas and crippling normal life to some extent.

Six people were also killed in two rain-related traffic accidents as Karachi and its outskirts received light to moderate showers on Sunday.