Imran assails civil authority’s ‘surrender’ in Bahawalnagar

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan took a potshot at the civil administration on Wednesday over the recent Bahawalnagar face-off between the police and army personnel, accusing the former of surrendering to the latter as the IGP Punjab and the “viceroy” — an apparent reference to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi — had tendered an apology over the torture of police officials.

Talking to reporters at Ad­­iala jail after a hearing, the PTI fou­nder described the Bahawalnagar incident as a reflection of the “law of jungle” and said the powerful had beaten up police officials and then also sought an apology. The viceroy, he added, acted upon the instruction and called the personnel of both the forces brothers.

“[However] a brother does not deserve such a treatment,” Mr Khan said. He also accused the establishment of being behind the conviction of his spouse, Bushra Bibi.

The ex-PM claimed that since he had named some powerful elements during the last hearing, the jail administration erected a glass wall to contain him.

IHC keen to wind up cipher case as soon as possible

It may be mentioned that the temporary court room at the Community Hall of jail has been restructured and the administration has raised the height of the separating walls to nine feet.

Initially, there was no partition and the hall was divided into three parts. One is reserved for Mr Khan and his legal team, second is for media persons and the third is for the general public.

Cipher hearing

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Cou­rt (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday said that court would decide the appeals against the conviction of Mr Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case as early as possible.

Earlier, an IHC division bench comprising Justice Farooq and Ju­­stice Miangul Hassan Aurang­zeb resumed hearing on the appeals.

Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for Mr Khan, had concluded his arguments on Tuesday.

FIA’s Special Prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah commenced his arguments on Wednesday.

Justice Farooq instructed him to be brief and avoid repetition.

He remarked, “We want to conclude the case as soon as possible.”

Further hearing in the matter was adjourned to April 23.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2024