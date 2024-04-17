DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 17, 2024

Scholz urges China to use Russia ‘influence’ to end Ukraine war

AFP Published April 17, 2024 Updated April 17, 2024 08:32am

BEIJING: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he had urged Xi Jinping to press ally Russia to end its “senseless” war in Ukraine and that the Chinese president had agreed to back a peace conference in Switzerland.

Scholz said after a meeting with Xi at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Tuesday that “China’s word carries weight in Russia”. “I have therefore asked President Xi to influence Russia so that Putin finally calls off his senseless campaign, withdraw his troops and ends this terrible war,” he said on social media platform X.

He said Xi had agreed to back a peace conference in Switzerland, which is due to take place in June without Russia in attendance.

Welcoming Xi’s backing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy responded on X that China could help deliver a “just peace” for his country by playing an “active role” in the international conference. China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict but it has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow’s offensive.

China and Russia have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years, with their strategic partnership only growing closer since the invasion of Ukraine.

Scholz said in talks with Xi on Tuesday “the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and Russia’s arms build-up have a very significant negative impact on security in Europe”, according to a recording provided by the chancellor’s office.

“They directly affect our core interests,” he told Xi, adding they “damage the entire international order because they violate a principle of the United Nations Charter”.

Scholz, whose country is Ukraine’s second-biggest military backer after the United States, stressed at a news conference later that it was important to “advance the diplomatic efforts that Ukraine is also working very hard on”.

“I believe that this progress is necessary because, in addition to the military support for Ukraine from Germany and its allies, there is also a need for a dialogue between the two countries,” he said.

‘Increasing risks’

Chinese state media, in turn, said Xi had highlighted the importance of ties in the face of “increasing risks and challenges”. State broadcaster CCTV said Xi laid out what state media described as “four principles to prevent the Ukraine crisis from spiralling out of control and to restore peace”.

Nations must focus on “the uphol­ding of peace and stability and refrain from seeking selfish gains”, Xi said, as well as “cool down the situation and not add fuel to the fire”.

“We need to create conditions for the restoration of peace and refrain from further exacerbating tensions,” Xi said, while aiming to “reduce the negative impact on the world economy”.

The “four principles” echoed a Beijing paper last year that called for a “political settlement” to the conflict, which Western countries said could enable Russia to hold much of the territory it has seized in Ukraine.

CCTV also released footage, set to an uplifting classical tune, of the two leaders going for a walk in the picturesque garden of the statehouse for “in-depth exchanges”.

The chancellor of the world’s third largest economy landed in China, the second largest, on Sunday, accompanied by an extensive delegation of ministers and business executives, for his second visit since taking office.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The risk of escalation

The risk of escalation

Zahid Hussain
The silence of the US and some other Western countries over the raid on the Iranian consulate has only provided impunity to the Zionist state.

Editorial

Saudi FM’s visit
Updated 17 Apr, 2024

Saudi FM’s visit

The government of Shehbaz Sharif will have to manage a delicate balancing act with Pakistan’s traditional Saudi allies and its Iranian neighbours.
Dharna inquiry
17 Apr, 2024

Dharna inquiry

THE Supreme Court-sanctioned inquiry into the infamous Faizabad dharna of 2017 has turned out to be a damp squib. A...
Future energy
17 Apr, 2024

Future energy

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s recent directive to the energy sector to curtail Pakistan’s staggering $27bn oil...
Tough talks
Updated 16 Apr, 2024

Tough talks

The key to unlocking fresh IMF funds lies in convincing the lender that Pakistan is now ready to undertake real reforms.
Caught unawares
Updated 16 Apr, 2024

Caught unawares

The government must prioritise the upgrading of infrastructure to withstand extreme weather.
Going off track
16 Apr, 2024

Going off track

LIKE many other state-owned enterprises in the country, Pakistan Railways is unable to deliver, while haemorrhaging...