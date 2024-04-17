Reeling from floods, Balochistan braces for even more rain

QUETTA: As a three-day spell of torrential rainfall, which resulted in the deaths of 10 people across Balochistan, ended on Tuesday, the Met Department has issued a forecast for more downpours from today (Wednesday).

In an advisory, the Meteorological Centre of Balochistan said a “powerful” spell of rain was approaching the province and predicted heavy rains with thunderstorms in various districts starting Wednesday.

The Met office has advised the authorities, including the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the district administration, to stay alert and take necessary measures to deal with heavy rains.

“Heavy rains and thunderstorms will hit the coastal district Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Panjgur, Kharan, Washuk and Noshki during the next 36 to 48 hours,” a senior official of the Met Centre said.

The advisory warned that the downpour could lead to urban flooding in cities and flash floods in seasonal nullahs and streams due to rainfall in catchment areas.

People have been warned against staying in open places and taking refuge under the trees as lightning could strike during rain and thunderstorms.

Committee to probe urban flooding

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the causes of urban flooding in Quetta during the spell of torrential rainfall, the provincial government spokesperson said.

The chief minister will head the committee with officers of his inspection unit, Planning and Development department’s chief and the city’s superintending engineer as its members, Shahid Rind told the media on Tuesday.

The committee would “identify the flaws and negligence” that led to urban flooding in the provincial capital.

Mr Rind added that the committee would inspect all development schemes related to roads and sewerage systems in Quetta during the last three years and suggest measures to prevent urban flooding in future.

The committee will “have full access” to relevant records and personnel of the departments concerned.

Earlier on Monday, the Balochistan government declared a rain and urban flood emergency in at least 25 districts of the province, which were badly affected by heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The provincial capital received around 156mm of rain over three days, according to the Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, resulting in urban flooding in many areas.

Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said over 200 employees of the departments concerned are being sacked for negligence of duty during heavy rains. He said the main reason for rain damage was encroachment on 82 nullahs in and around the provincial capital that blocked the flow of rain water coming from roads and human settlements.

Almost all main roads of Quetta were flooded as sewers failed to drain water due to blockage, as per officials.Parts of Makran, including Pasni, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, and other divisions of Balochistan, also suffered huge damages to infrastructure and homes during the previous spell of rainfall.

