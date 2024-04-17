Top cops in Balochistan get briefing on Noshki attack

QUETTA: Balochistan Inspector General (IG) of Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, along with Counter-Terrorism Depa­rtment DIG Atizaz Goraya, on Tuesday visited the site in Noshki where nine people belonging to Punjab were shot dead by unknown armed men after being kidnapped from a Taftan-bound passenger coach last week.

The Rakhshan Range DIG, Wazir Khan Nasar, briefed senior police officers overthe tragic incident and the progress made in the investigation, which the police is conducting with CTD.

“All aspects of the incident were under investigation to trace the armed men involved in the killing of the nine men who were on way to Iran and were coming from Quetta,” officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, the IG Sheikh said the provincial government has decided to revise its security plan for protection of the people on all highways of the province.

IG says security plan for highways being revised

“Any negligence or irresponsibility will not be tolerated in this regard,” Mr Sheikh said,

He added that the safety of people was the top priority of police and the department would fulfil its responsibility in this regard.

He also emphasised that the police personnel posted at entry and exit points of all routes should be extremely vigilant and alert to protect the masses.

“Robbers, miscreants and terrorists would be uprooted to maintain peace in Balochistan,” IG Sheikh asserted.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2024