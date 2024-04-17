DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 17, 2024

Top cops in Balochistan get briefing on Noshki attack

Saleem Shahid Published April 17, 2024 Updated April 17, 2024 10:53am

QUETTA: Balochistan Inspector General (IG) of Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, along with Counter-Terrorism Depa­rtment DIG Atizaz Goraya, on Tuesday visited the site in Noshki where nine people belonging to Punjab were shot dead by unknown armed men after being kidnapped from a Taftan-bound passenger coach last week.

The Rakhshan Range DIG, Wazir Khan Nasar, briefed senior police officers overthe tragic incident and the progress made in the investigation, which the police is conducting with CTD.

“All aspects of the incident were under investigation to trace the armed men involved in the killing of the nine men who were on way to Iran and were coming from Quetta,” officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, the IG Sheikh said the provincial government has decided to revise its security plan for protection of the people on all highways of the province.

IG says security plan for highways being revised

“Any negligence or irresponsibility will not be tolerated in this regard,” Mr Sheikh said,

He added that the safety of people was the top priority of police and the department would fulfil its responsibility in this regard.

He also emphasised that the police personnel posted at entry and exit points of all routes should be extremely vigilant and alert to protect the masses.

“Robbers, miscreants and terrorists would be uprooted to maintain peace in Balochistan,” IG Sheikh asserted.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The risk of escalation

The risk of escalation

Zahid Hussain
The silence of the US and some other Western countries over the raid on the Iranian consulate has only provided impunity to the Zionist state.

Editorial

Saudi FM’s visit
Updated 17 Apr, 2024

Saudi FM’s visit

The government of Shehbaz Sharif will have to manage a delicate balancing act with Pakistan’s traditional Saudi allies and its Iranian neighbours.
Dharna inquiry
17 Apr, 2024

Dharna inquiry

THE Supreme Court-sanctioned inquiry into the infamous Faizabad dharna of 2017 has turned out to be a damp squib. A...
Future energy
17 Apr, 2024

Future energy

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s recent directive to the energy sector to curtail Pakistan’s staggering $27bn oil...
Tough talks
Updated 16 Apr, 2024

Tough talks

The key to unlocking fresh IMF funds lies in convincing the lender that Pakistan is now ready to undertake real reforms.
Caught unawares
Updated 16 Apr, 2024

Caught unawares

The government must prioritise the upgrading of infrastructure to withstand extreme weather.
Going off track
16 Apr, 2024

Going off track

LIKE many other state-owned enterprises in the country, Pakistan Railways is unable to deliver, while haemorrhaging...