PTI forms body to manage protests in Punjab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has constituted a 25-member committee to organise public meetings across Punjab after the upcoming by-elections.

In collaboration with a six-party opposition alliance, named the Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), the PTI plans to hold of mass public meetings soon after by-elections on April 21. The party has fielded candidates in 12 constituencies of the province.

The committee constituted by PTI Central Punjab general secretary Ham­mad Azhar consists of Rehana Dar, Meh­r­­­bano Qureshi, Zartaj Gull, Semabia Tahir, Kanwal Shozab, Hafiz Hamid Raza, Aun Abbas Bapi, Monis Elahi, Maj Tahir Sadiq, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Malik Amir Dogar, Salman Akram Raja, Zulfi Bukhari, Zain Qureshi, Muhammad Ahmad Chattha, Malik Ahmad Khan Bachhar, Moeen Qureshi, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Shaukat Basra, Shabbir Qureshi, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Mehr Abdul Sattar, Ejaz Minhas, Shadab Jafery and Zubair Niazi.Party leaders said the upcoming protest meetings would be addressed by party chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, Umer Ayub Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat among others.

Meanwhile, PTI information secretary Shaukat Basra has strongly condemned the police for besieging the residence of party leader Muhammad Ahmad Chatt­­ha in Wazirabad. He said the barbarism aga­inst PTI leaders and workers had been unleashed on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He said Mar­yam Nawaz was focusing on managing the April 21 by-election instead of providing relief to the masses.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2024