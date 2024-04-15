DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2024

Saudi delegation led by FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan lands in Pakistan

Dawn.com Published April 15, 2024 Updated April 15, 2024 07:18pm
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud received by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud received by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

A Saudi delegation, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, landed in Pakistan on Monday for a two-day visit.

The delegation arrived at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase and was received by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The delegation also comprises Saudi Minister of Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Al Khorayef, Deputy Minister of Investment Badr Al Badr, the head of Saudi Special Committee, Mohammad Mazyed Al Towaijri and senior officials from Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments.

The visit is expected to expedite action on the understanding reached between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman, during their recent meeting in Makkah to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

The two had agreed to expedite the first wave of a planned $5 billion Saudi investment package for Pakistan.

The Saudi team is expected to hold meetings with the president, the prime minister, the foreign minister, counterpart ministers, the army chief and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

A statement issued by state-run Pakistan Television said the timing of the visit was “very important” and the Saudi team’s arrival itself is a “manifestation of mental harmony, mutual trust and cooperation between the leadership of both countries and the same determination for the development of both countries”.

It said the delegation will consult on the next stages of investment and issues related to implementation.

The statement said export capacity will increase, joint ventures will be launched, new opportunities will be paved and the achievement of the SIFC’s objectives will be advanced, along with bringing more speed and confidence to the economy.

“The diplomatic isolation that Pakistan suffered in the last few years has come to an end.

“A new closeness, innovation and warmth is being seen in Pakistan’s relations with its always reliable and brotherly countries, especially Saudi Arabia.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s counterstrike
Updated 15 Apr, 2024

Iran’s counterstrike

Israel, by attacking Iran’s diplomatic facilities and violating Syrian airspace, is largely responsible for this dangerous situation.
Opposition alliance
15 Apr, 2024

Opposition alliance

AFTER the customary Ramazan interlude, political activity has resumed as usual. A ‘grand’ opposition alliance ...
On the margins
15 Apr, 2024

On the margins

IT appears that we are bent upon taking the majoritarian path. Thus, the promise of respect and equality for the...
Noshki killings
Updated 14 Apr, 2024

Noshki killings

It must be asked why Baloch separatists continue to target civilians as well as security men despite large deployment.
Upholding the law
14 Apr, 2024

Upholding the law

THE recent discord in Bahawalnagar offers a chance to reflect on the sanctity of the law and its enforcement across...
Tragic travels
14 Apr, 2024

Tragic travels

FOR those embarking on road and boat journeys, the probability of fatal accidents has seen a steady rise. The recent...