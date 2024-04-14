DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2024

PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi help in times of need

APP Published April 14, 2024 Updated April 14, 2024 09:22am

Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday.—APP
Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Saudi Arabia’s help for Pakistan in times of need, saying it was a testament to the kingdom’s deep love and affection.

While addressing a ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the Seerat Museum in Islamabad on Saturday, the PM said during his visit to the kingdom earlier this month, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to extend cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture and industry.

PM Shehbaz said a high-level Saudi Arabian delegation would visit Pakistan soon, adding that the kingdom’s leadership “exhibited deep love and affection for Pakistan”.

He thanked Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and the crown prince for extending support for the Seerat Museum.

“People of Pakistan would never forget the adoration of Saudi Arabia’s leadership,” the PM said, adding that landmarks like the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad were a testament to the friendship.

While talking about the Seerat Museum, the PM said it would help counter adverse effects of Islamophobia and spread knowledge about the teachings and life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The prime minister said ideological divides had been created in the world, resulting in negative propaganda against Islam and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“This negative attitude had created hate and divisions,” he remarked, adding that the museum would raise awareness about the life, character and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and educate people on how to live their lives.

During his address, the PM surprised the audience by delivering part of his speech in Arabic. He welcomed the visiting delegation and said Pakistan was “their second home”.

Earlier, the PM lauded Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa for his guidance and support for the Seerat Museum project.

While welcoming the Saudi delegation led by Dr Al-Issa, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for and partnership with the MWL.

Dr Al-Issa had called on Mr Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

PM Sharif also appreciated the International Islamic Relief Organisation — a charity founded by the MWL — for its welfare work around the world.

He appreciated the valuable contributions and services of Dr Al-Issa for promoting the true image of Islam around the world.

He also acknowledged the critical role of MWL in developing unity among the Ummah, advocating for Muslim causes around the world, and spreading the message of peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony.

The MWL secretary general praised the prime minister for his commitment and efforts to further strengthen ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He congratulated the prime minister on the success of his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak Saudi Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Noshki killings
Updated 14 Apr, 2024

Noshki killings

It must be asked why Baloch separatists continue to target civilians as well as security men despite large deployment.
Upholding the law
14 Apr, 2024

Upholding the law

THE recent discord in Bahawalnagar offers a chance to reflect on the sanctity of the law and its enforcement across...
Tragic travels
14 Apr, 2024

Tragic travels

FOR those embarking on road and boat journeys, the probability of fatal accidents has seen a steady rise. The recent...
Security lapses
Updated 13 Apr, 2024

Security lapses

Ensuring the safety of foreign citizens is paramount, not just for diplomatic relations but for our economic future.
An eventful season
13 Apr, 2024

An eventful season

THE Senate chairman and deputy chairman were elected unopposed, and 41 new senators were sworn in on Tuesday,...
Living rough
13 Apr, 2024

Living rough

WE either don’t see them or don’t want to see them — not even when they are actively trying to get our...