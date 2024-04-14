PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi help in times of need

Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Saudi Arabia’s help for Pakistan in times of need, saying it was a testament to the kingdom’s deep love and affection.

While addressing a ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the Seerat Museum in Islamabad on Saturday, the PM said during his visit to the kingdom earlier this month, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to extend cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture and industry.

PM Shehbaz said a high-level Saudi Arabian delegation would visit Pakistan soon, adding that the kingdom’s leadership “exhibited deep love and affection for Pakistan”.

He thanked Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and the crown prince for extending support for the Seerat Museum.

“People of Pakistan would never forget the adoration of Saudi Arabia’s leadership,” the PM said, adding that landmarks like the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad were a testament to the friendship.

While talking about the Seerat Museum, the PM said it would help counter adverse effects of Islamophobia and spread knowledge about the teachings and life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The prime minister said ideological divides had been created in the world, resulting in negative propaganda against Islam and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“This negative attitude had created hate and divisions,” he remarked, adding that the museum would raise awareness about the life, character and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and educate people on how to live their lives.

During his address, the PM surprised the audience by delivering part of his speech in Arabic. He welcomed the visiting delegation and said Pakistan was “their second home”.

Earlier, the PM lauded Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa for his guidance and support for the Seerat Museum project.

While welcoming the Saudi delegation led by Dr Al-Issa, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for and partnership with the MWL.

Dr Al-Issa had called on Mr Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

PM Sharif also appreciated the International Islamic Relief Organisation — a charity founded by the MWL — for its welfare work around the world.

He appreciated the valuable contributions and services of Dr Al-Issa for promoting the true image of Islam around the world.

He also acknowledged the critical role of MWL in developing unity among the Ummah, advocating for Muslim causes around the world, and spreading the message of peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony.

The MWL secretary general praised the prime minister for his commitment and efforts to further strengthen ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He congratulated the prime minister on the success of his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2024