Opposition alliance’s ranks swelling, claims PTI

QUETTA: PTI leader Omar Ayub said on Sunday that his party was in contact with other political forces to shore up the six-party opposition alliance to strengthen its bid to oust the incumbent government led by the PML-N.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Mr Ayub said that political parties, labour organisations and other segments of society would also be contacted in this regard.

“We have already contacted political parties,” he claimed, and added that despite bad weather, the opening public meeting of the grand alliance remained “very successful” in Pishin.

He claimed that the government formed on the basis of ‘Form-47s’ in three provinces and the Centre would not stay for much longer as “they are a product of rigged elections”.

Omar Ayub terms Pishin power show ‘very successful’; PPP ticket-holder joins PTI

He said the alliance of six opposition parties, which had launched the Tehreek-i-Tahaffuz-i-Ayeen Pakis­­tan (TTAP), from Balochistan will be successful in ousting the incumbent government led by the PML-N, with the support of the people who had given their mandate to PTI in the Feb 8 elections.

He claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan had brought political awareness to the people, who pro­ved that by giving vote to the PTI. He said Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi would be released from Adiala jail soon and they would be among the people. He said Balochistan was his native province and that all resources available in the province should be spent on its development.

On Saturday, a coalition of six opposition parties kicked off a nationwide movement for the rule of law from Pishin. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan had announced the initiative after a late-night sitting that continued till the early hours of Saturday morning.

The movement will not only hold public meetings but also engage bar associations, university students, and other parties to muster up support for the campaign against the PML-N-led coalition government.

Mr Ayub had said that PkMAP chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai was nominated as the alliance’s president with consensus of the leadership of opposition parties at the hours-long meeting, which was presided over by BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

Also on Sunday, PPP ticket holder Sharif Khan Khilji parted ways with his old party and joined PTI.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2024