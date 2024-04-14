New Zealand team arrives in Pakistan ahead of T20 series

New Zealand’s cricket team arrived in Islamabad during the early house of Sunday ahead of a five-match T20I series against the Green shirts.

In a statement on X, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) welcomed the Black Caps to the country. It also shared a video on the squad arriving in Islamabad for the upcoming matches.

Pakistan host New Zealand for five T20Is starting in Rawalpindi on April 18 (Thursday), as both teams tune up for June’s T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir, all-rounder Imad Wasim along with uncapped players Usman Khan and Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi have been named in a 17-member Pakistan squad which will be led by Babar Azam.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and uncapped all-rounder Zak Foulkes were added as late call-ups to the New Zealand squad after promising batter Finn Allen and veteran paceman Adam Milne were injured on the eve of departure for Pakistan.

The Kiwis have travelled to Pakistan for their third visit in a span of 17 months. Their first visit in December 2022 after 18 years saw two test draws while New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1.

In April last year, the five-match T20I series ended in a 2-2 draw and Pakistan dominated the visitors in ODIs, claiming the series 4-1.