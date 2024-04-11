DAWN.COM Logo

3 injured in shooting during Eid celebration in US

AFP | Dawn.com Published April 11, 2024 Updated April 11, 2024 11:16am
Three people were injured in a shooting at Eid celebrations in Philadelphia. — Photo courtesy Associated Press
A shooting between rival groups left three people wounded during Eidul Fitr celebrations on Wednesday, police in the US city of Philadelphia said.

Police gave no indication that the event itself was targeted.

“We are very, very fortunate today that we did not have more individuals shot and anyone killed,” Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told reporters.

In mid-afternoon as around 1,000 people were in the park celebrating the end of Ramazan, around 30 gunshots rang out, Bethel said.

“What we do know is there appear to be two factions within the park, who are now exchanging gunfire,” Bethel said.

Three people were wounded, including an armed 15-year-old who was shot by police. He was hit in the arm and leg.

Five people were arrested including the teen, and five guns were recovered, police said.

“Eid should always be a time of joy for our Muslim neighbors. And I grieve for every member of the Philadelphia Muslim community whose celebration was shattered by gun violence today,” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L Parker reaffirmed support for the Muslim community. “Every community of faith has the absolute right and need to worship in peace,” she said on X.

“We stand united with the Muslim community, and vow to work together to restore balance and light to our communities,” Parker added.

