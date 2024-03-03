DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 03, 2024

Calls for probe into Sikh singer’s killing in US

Anwar Iqbal Published March 3, 2024 Updated March 3, 2024 08:21am
Sikh kirtan singer (ragi) Raj Singh was shot dead by unknown assailants outside a gurdwara in US. — photo courtesy X
Sikh kirtan singer (ragi) Raj Singh was shot dead by unknown assailants outside a gurdwara in US. — photo courtesy X

WASHINGTON: A Sikh musician (ragi) was shot dead outside a gurdwara in the US city of Selma on Feb 23, making it the second killing of an Indian-origin person in less than a month.

Indian media reported this week that Raj Singh, also known as Goldy, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Selma, a city in the southern US state of Alabama.

However, it was later emerged that the shooting actually took place in another city of the same name in the state of California.

A Sikh website, Sikh Vox, called the murder “a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through the Sikh community.”

Raj Singh, 29, “fell victim to what is suspected to be a hate-fueled attack outside the Selma gurdwara,” the website added.

According to reports, Mr Singh, hailing from Tanda Sahuwala village in Bijnor district of India’s Uttar Pradesh state, was part of a musical group and had been living in the US for one and a half years.

While Raj’s family members have urged the authorities to also look into racial or religious motives for the murder, Selma police have stated that there had been no indication of it being a hate crime.

Selma police have said that the shooting was linked to a car-jacking attempt and that it is being investigated.

In a statement, the police department said the search for suspect or suspects is underway and sought information from public.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has also supported the family’s demand.

“[B]ecause this shooting occurred near a house of worship, we urge state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate this crime with the possibility of a bias motive in mind,” CAIR’s Communications Director Ibraham Hooper said in a statement.

The news of Raj’s demise has left the family in a state of shock and anguish.

“We were informed about the incident by relatives … We have reached out to the gurdwara committee for more information, and they are helping us. We have also appealed to our government for justice and the arrest of the killers,” Gurdeep Singh, the victim’s brother-in-law, told Times of India.

According to the Indian media, the victim was the only breadwinner of his family, and his father had died five years ago.

Days before Raj Singh was gunned down, Pravin Raojibhai Patel, a 76-year-old motel owner of Indian origin, was shot dead following an altercation with a customer over a room rental in Alabama on Feb 15.

The murder has again put the spotlight on the killings of the Sikh diaspora overseas.

In September 2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of being involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Reuters reported.

Mr Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a gurdwara on June 18 in Surrey, a suburb in Vancouver, three years after India had designated him as a “terrorist”.

Later that year, the US thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist and warned India over concerns that the government in New Delhi was involved.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2024

India
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Little respite
03 Mar, 2024

Little respite

IS inflation on its way out? The Consumer Price Index showed that inflation dropped to 23.1pc in February from ...
More slaughter
Updated 03 Mar, 2024

More slaughter

Israel’s extremist leaders are on an apocalyptic mission to ethnically cleanse Gaza.
Without VCs
03 Mar, 2024

Without VCs

THE delay in appointing vice chancellors across Pakistan’s universities has mushroomed into a crisis, with one...
Urgent challenge
Updated 02 Mar, 2024

Urgent challenge

The incoming finance team will have to prioritise economic decisions over political considerations and personal whims.
Contempt ruling
02 Mar, 2024

Contempt ruling

AN Islamabad High Court decision penalising the city’s deputy commissioner, a senior superintendent of police and ...
Streets of death
02 Mar, 2024

Streets of death

A LIFE without a sense of permanence is one aspect of a human crisis as complex as homelessness. But the fact that...