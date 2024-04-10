Gaza takes centre stage as Pakistan marks Eidul Fitr

Pakistan celebrated Eidul Fitr with most of the Muslim world on Wednesday, as leaders expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza, where a six-month-long Israeli military invasion has resulted in the deaths of more than 33,000 Palestinians and injuries to many more.

“On behalf of the Pakistan nation, I want to give the message to the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Palestine that the whole Pakistani nation express solidarity with you,” President Asif Ali Zardari said in his Eid message released by state news agency APP.

“We impress upon the international community to ensure immediate peace in Gaza and provision of assistance to the Palestinians,” he said. “The oppression, barbarity and genocide by Israel is the gravest violation of human rights.”

Not forgetting the situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the president reassured the region’s people of Pakistan’s unwavering support, both morally and politically, in line with UN resolutions and the Kashmiri people’s aspirations.

While extending warm Eidul Fitr greetings to Pakistan and the broader Muslim community, President Zardari called for a spirit of compassion and generosity towards the less fortunate. He highlighted the essence of sharing and caring that marks the end of Ramazan, the holy month of fasting and prayer.

“On this auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr, I extend my sincere congratulations to the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah. May this day bring abundant blessings, joy, peace, and security to all,” he said.

“It’s a day to express our gratitude for the divine blessings bestowed upon us,” Zardari remarked, emphasising the importance of compassion and generosity witnessed during Ramazan.

He urged the nation to extend their joy to include the needy, orphans, and the destitute, sharing the happiness of Eid. “This auspicious day sends us a message of determination to face challenges, offer a helping hand to those in need, and work towards a brighter future for everyone,” he stated.

Concluding his message, the President prayed for the welfare and prosperity of Pakistanis and the Muslim Ummah worldwide. “May this Eid bring us unity, peace, and prosperity. May we continue to walk the path of righteousness,” he said, ending with a hopeful “Ameen.”

‘Let’s not forget our Palestinian and Kashmiri brethren’

Continuing with the Eid messages of unity and compassion from Pakistan’s leadership, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reached out to the nation and Muslims worldwide on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr. Mirroring President Zardari’s sentiments, Prime Minister Sharif emphasised the festival’s core values of solidarity and generosity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz’s message also extended solidarity to Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir, facing challenges and oppression. “Let us not forget our Palestinian and Kashmiri brethren during our celebrations. We pray for their relief and for peace and harmony to prevail worldwide.”

In his message, Prime Minister Sharif said: “Eidul Fitr marks not just the conclusion of Ramazan but also a period filled with blessings, spiritual growth, and an opportunity for introspection and improvement in patience, tolerance, and resilience.”

Highlighting the essence of Eid, he stressed the importance of community and harmony. “Eid brings with it a message of unity, encouraging us to foster a peaceful and prosperous society. As we revel in the festivities, let’s not overlook those among us in need. I urge everyone to extend their support to the less fortunate so they too can partake in the joy of Eid.”

The prime mnister also paid tribute to the nation’s martyrs and armed forces, acknowledging their sacrifices and dedication to peace and security. “We owe a debt of gratitude to our valiant soldiers and veterans whose relentless efforts ensure our safety and contribute to global peacekeeping,” he remarked.

He concluded with a prayer for the broader dissemination of Islamic principles of compassion and peace. “May the true spirit of Islam guide us towards the betterment of humanity, filling our world with peace and harmony. Ameen.”

Speaking to reporters after Eid prayers in Lahore, the prime minister said: “Let us keep our thoughts our Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren, who are even today, facing cruelty and oppression. Where even today the blood of innocent Palestinians flows. Let us raise our voices against this oppression together.”

‘True essence of Eid is in safeguarding country’

Adding to the outpouring of Eidul Fitr messages from Pakistan’s leaders, the armed forces have also shared their heartfelt wishes with the nation.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in its message, conveyed that for soldiers, the essence of Eid is found in the honour of serving their country, often far from home and the joyous gatherings of Eid. “The true spirit of Eid for a soldier is the pride of being on the frontlines, protecting our nation, while being distant from family and the Eid celebrations,” the message highlighted.

The armed forces extended their prayers for Pakistan, hoping for Allah’s blessings to bring peace and prosperity to the beloved homeland. “On this significant day, let us remember the courage and valour of our national heroes, whose dedication serves as an inspiration for the armed forces of Pakistan and all its citizens,” the ISPR stated.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by military personnel and their families, the message expressed deep gratitude. “We are forever indebted to these courageous individuals and their loved ones for their immense sacrifices. It’s a time to honour the martyrs of Pakistan, whose ultimate sacrifice in defence of our country secures our freedom and sovereignty.”

Pakistan joined several countries across the world in celebrating Eidul Fitr today.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Turkiye, Indonesia and Australia are some of the countries that are celebrating Eid today. However, the moon was not sighted in India and Bangladesh, which will observe the festival on Thursday.

