DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 09, 2024

2 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in KP’s South Waziristan: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published April 9, 2024 Updated April 9, 2024 08:08pm

Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district on Tuesday, the military’s media affairs wing said.

A press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that two terrorists were successfully “neutralised and sent to hell” after an intense exchange of fire between security forces and militants.

The ISPR said that weapons, along with a large quantity of explosives, were also recovered from the slain militants, adding that they remained “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area”.

It added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR concluded.

Last week, security forces killed 10 terrorists in two operations in KP. Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

Two terrorists were also killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in KP’s North Waziristan district on Sunday.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to a security report recently issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 432 violence-linked fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, resulting from as many as 245 incidents of terror att­acks and counter-terror operations during the first quarter of 2024.

KP and Balochistan, both bordering Afghanistan, accounted for over 92 per cent of all fatalities and 86pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations, during this period. Individually, the former suffered 51pc and the latter 41pc of all fatalities in the first quarter of 2024, the report said.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

World Bank’s advice
Updated 09 Apr, 2024

World Bank’s advice

The next IMF programme will be far tougher than any other Pakistan has embarked on in the past.
Middle East heat
09 Apr, 2024

Middle East heat

America must communicate to Israel that further provocations, particularly targeting sovereign states, will be unacceptable.
Killing fields
09 Apr, 2024

Killing fields

PERHAPS rankled by the daily flood of grisly news — murders, armed robberies, muggings and kidnappings — and...
Merchants of death
Updated 08 Apr, 2024

Merchants of death

The need for a paradigm shift in how the international community, particularly the US, approaches the Israel-Palestine conflict is long overdue.
Water crisis
08 Apr, 2024

Water crisis

PAKISTAN is starting its new summer cropping — kharif — season with a whopping 30pc water shortage caused by...
Reliving heritage
08 Apr, 2024

Reliving heritage

IT is fair that Peshawar, arguably the oldest living city in South Asia with an ancient past dating back to the 5th...