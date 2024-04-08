DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 08, 2024

LHC sentences lawyer to 6 months in jail for misbehaving with judge

Rana Bilal Published April 8, 2024 Updated April 8, 2024 04:59pm
Advocate Zahid Mahmood Goraya is in police custody at LHC. — Photo via author
Advocate Zahid Mahmood Goraya is in police custody at LHC. — Photo via author

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Monday sentenced a lawyer to six months in jail under a contempt of court charge for misbehaving with a judge.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad had forwarded a reference to the LHC chief justice for taking action against Advocate Zahid Mahmood Goraya on charges of committing misconduct in his court after the latter had misbehaved during a hearing in his court.

The lawyer had then appeared before the court following a show-cause notice issued to him under the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003, read with Article 204 of the Constitution.

Last week, Goraya tendered an unconditional apology. However, Justice Khan had indicted him under the contempt charges.

Talking to the reporters, the lawyer had claimed the misconduct was never an intended act but happened at the spur of the moment. He had further claimed that the judge had accepted his apology with a promise to withdraw the reference.

Today, Justice Khan resumed hearing the case. Goraya appeared before the court along with his lawyer, LHC Bar Association President Asad Manzoor Butt, while Punjab Prosecutor General Farhad Ali Shah was also present.

The hearing

At the outset of the hearing, Goraya repeatedly urged the court to adjourn the proceedings till after Eidul Fitr.

“I am seeking forgiveness from the court. Even if I am sentenced, I will still seek forgiveness,” Goraya said.

During the hearing, which lasted for more than three-and-a-half hours, the court recorded the testimonies of three witnesses.

Goraya then sought the court’s permission to go to the washroom as he suffered from diabetes, at which the LHC chief justice quipped that “every other person nowadays” was a diabetes patient.

The LHCBA president also urged the court to forgive the lawyer, stating, “We will go to Justice Tanvir and seek forgiveness from him [too].

To this, Justice Khan replied, “I have taken an oath under the Constitution.”

Subsequently, the LHC sentenced Goraya to six months in prison, ordering him to be taken to jail, and fined him Rs100,000.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Merchants of death
Updated 08 Apr, 2024

Merchants of death

The need for a paradigm shift in how the international community, particularly the US, approaches the Israel-Palestine conflict is long overdue.
Water crisis
08 Apr, 2024

Water crisis

PAKISTAN is starting its new summer cropping — kharif — season with a whopping 30pc water shortage caused by...
Reliving heritage
08 Apr, 2024

Reliving heritage

IT is fair that Peshawar, arguably the oldest living city in South Asia with an ancient past dating back to the 5th...
Beyond rhetoric
Updated 07 Apr, 2024

Beyond rhetoric

Pakistan at this juncture requires more than rhetoric and noble intentions to defeat the ogre of terrorism.
Inclusive politics
07 Apr, 2024

Inclusive politics

PUNJAB Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is being criticised on social media for taking what has been seen as a rather...
New Jamaat chief
07 Apr, 2024

New Jamaat chief

HAFIZ Naeemur Rehman’s election as the new emir of Jamaat-i-Islami signals a generational shift in the religious...