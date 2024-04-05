DAWN.COM Logo

In first phone call, FM Dar, Blinken express satisfaction at positive momentum in Pak-US ties

Abdullah Momand Published April 5, 2024 Updated April 5, 2024 10:27pm

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in his first telephone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, expressed satisfaction at the current positive momentum in bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.

According to a press release from the Foreign Office (FO), both sides reiterated their dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest.

It added that a wide range of bilateral issues, including enhancing trade and investment relations, climate change, agriculture and security, were discussed in the call.

It further said that various matters of regional importance such as the situation in Gaza, the Red Sea and developments in Afghanistan also came under discussion.

Dar said that he was looking forward to continued collaboration between the two countries.

In a post on X, Dar said that Blinken discussed key bilateral issues and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to work together.

A statement from the US embassy said Blinken reaffirmed the US’ commitment to a robust partnership between it and Pakistan that advanced the prosperity of both nations.

“Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of continued cooperation on counterterrorism, expanding our trade and investment partnership, and advancing women’s economic security and empowerment,” the statement said.

Dar had previously met US Ambassador Donald Blome on March 18 and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including US support for economic reforms in Pakistan.

According to the statement from the US embassy, the pair had discussed regional security, the potential for growth in the trade and investment relationship, and the enduring importance of the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework.

Ambassador Blome had conveyed the United States’ commitment to working with the government and people of Pakistan, underscoring that prosperity and security for Pakistan was a top priority for the US, it said.

Last week, US President Joe Biden wrote to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stressing that the “enduring partnership” between the United States and Pakistan was “critical to ensuring the security of our people — and people around the world”.

Two days later, the premier had responded to the US president’s letter and said Pakistan was willing to work with the United States on the shared targets of international peace and regional security.

