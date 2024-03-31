DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2024

PM Shehbaz conveys to Biden Pakistan’s willingness to work with US for int’l peace, regional prosperity

Abdullah Momand Published March 31, 2024 Updated March 31, 2024 05:31pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday responded to US President Joe Biden’s letter and said Pakistan was willing to work with the United States on the shared targets of international peace and regional security.

Biden had written to felicitate PM Shehbaz on Friday, assuring that Washington would continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle “the most pressing global and regional challenges”. In his first communication with the new administration, the US president had noted that the “enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people — and people around the world”.

Interestingly, Biden had not had a similar communication with former prime minister Imran Khan when the US president assumed office.

In his response to the US president’s letter today, released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier said: “Pakistan is willing to work with the US towards a common goal of global peace and security and development and prosperity of the region.”

He said Pakistan attached “key importance” to its relations with the US, adding that the two countries were jointly working together on important initiatives regarding the energy, climate change, agriculture, health and education sectors.

PM Shehbaz said that cooperation in the energy sector and Green Alliance Framework initiative between the two countries was welcome.

Experts had noted that Biden’s letter did not congratulate PM Shehbaz for assuming power or winning the election.

At a recent Congressional hearing, senior US diplomat Donald Lu had been asked whether Washington recognised the new government in Pakistan.

The question, posed by Representative Tim Burchett, was based on allegations of rigging and reports of irregularities in the recent February 8 elections. US lawmakers and the State Department have repeatedly called for a thorough probe into the claims, while Lu suggested that the Election Commission of Pakistan may want to “re-do” some of the contests.

However, in his response at the time, Lu had clarified that the “US does not go around recognising new governments”, rather it just worked with the regime in power at the time.

Last month, a cohort of US Democratic lawmakers had written to Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging them to refrain from recognising the new government in Pakistan until allegations of election rigging were thoroughly investigated.

Pak US Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

In limbo
Updated 31 Mar, 2024

In limbo

More than 100 citizens were consigned to a legal purgatory of sorts after the apex court's Dec 13 order.
Cricket captaincy
31 Mar, 2024

Cricket captaincy

SOME things never change. Although the Pakistan Cricket Board has a new elected board, it looks set to keep alive ...
Lawless law enforcers
31 Mar, 2024

Lawless law enforcers

IN a shocking development, a report compiled by the Punjab Police has uncovered the involvement of 234 police...
Dashed hopes
Updated 30 Mar, 2024

Dashed hopes

This course of action seems to run contrary to what one would expect from an independent judiciary jealously guarding its domain.
Hike in power rates
30 Mar, 2024

Hike in power rates

SUMMER is fast approaching and bringing with it more hardships for the working classes. Already grappling with a...
Waste not, want not
30 Mar, 2024

Waste not, want not

AS the world observes the International Day of Zero Waste today, it is faced with a shameful truth: over a billion...