DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2024

Iran vows to punish Israel over Damascus embassy attack

Reuters Published April 3, 2024 Updated April 3, 2024 08:03am
RESCUE workers search through the building’s rubble a day after the air strike in Damascus, on Tuesday.—AFP
RESCUE workers search through the building’s rubble a day after the air strike in Damascus, on Tuesday.—AFP

DUBAI: Iran said on Tuesday it would take revenge on Israel for an airstrike that killed two of its generals and five other military advisers at the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, heightening the risk of further escalation in conflict in the Middle East.

The strike marked one of the most significant attacks yet on Iranian interests in Syria, where Israel has stepped up a long-running military campaign against Iran and groups its backs as the Gaza war has rippled around the Middle East.

Until now, Iran has avoided directly entering the fray, while backing allies’ attacks on Israeli and US targets.

Israel has not declared responsibility for the attack which destroyed a consular building adjacent to the main embassy building in the upscale Mezzeh district on Monday night, killing seven members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

Iranian UN mission calls attack ‘violation’ of diplomatic principles

But a senior Israeli government official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said those hit had “been behind many attacks on Israeli and American assets and had plans for additional attacks”.

The embassy “was not a target”, the official said.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed revenge. “The Zionist regime will be punished by the hands of our brave men. We will make it regret this crime and others it has committed,” he said.

Khamenei’s political advisor Ali Shamkhani, in a post on X, said the United States “remains directly responsible whether or not it was aware of the intention to carry out this attack”.

According to Axios, citing a US official, Washington told Tehran it “had no involvement” or advanced knowledge of the Israeli strike.

Iranian state media said the death toll was 13, including six Syrians. Two security sources in Lebanon said at least one member of the Lebanese group Hezbollah was killed in the strike.

Syrian civil defence teams were still working on Tuesday to clear the rubble as ambulances were parked nearby.

Iran’s ambassador to Syria Hos­sein Akbari, who was not wounded in the strike, has said the flattened building housed his residence.

He could be seen exiting the main embassy building on Tuesday with his security guards.

Iran’s UN mission said the attack was a violation of “the foundational principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises”.

Akbari, the ambassador, said it showed total disrespect for international law and both Iran and Syria had the right to respond.

Wafa Badr, a Mezzeh resident, said she was home in the kitchen when she heard an enormous blast.

“I was knocked unconscious for about 10 minutes we were so surprised with what happened. Both our cars are destroyed,” she said.

Iranian state media said Tehran believed the target was Mohammad Reza Zahedi, one of the brigadier generals killed.

Russia called the strike an act of aggression and asked Israel to cease such “absolutely unacceptable” actions.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Senate elections
Updated 03 Apr, 2024

Senate elections

Comment on Senate elections would not be complete without a word on how far-reaching the consequences of interfering in general elections can be.
Dangerous escalation
03 Apr, 2024

Dangerous escalation

MONDAY’S attack by Israel on Iran’s consulate in Damascus marks a dangerous escalation in an already volatile...
Lesser half
03 Apr, 2024

Lesser half

IN a nation where women form nearly half the population, they are conspicuously absent from positions of judicial...
Letter inquiry
Updated 02 Apr, 2024

Letter inquiry

It is hoped that the court will now arrange for the proceedings to be broadcast live, as in past important cases.
Expanding the net
02 Apr, 2024

Expanding the net

WITH the budget looming, the new government has reached a fork in the road. One choice is massive restructuring and...
Katcha badlands
02 Apr, 2024

Katcha badlands

THE state’s bravado has been exposed for what it is. As violence, murder and abductions take over the riverine...