DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2024

WHO reports sharp rise in newborn deaths in Gaza

AFP Published April 3, 2024 Updated April 3, 2024 07:49am
A girl reacts at the site of an Israeli air strike on a building in Rafah, on Tuesday.—Reuters
A girl reacts at the site of an Israeli air strike on a building in Rafah, on Tuesday.—Reuters

GENEVA: Newborn mortality is rising sharply in the Gaza Strip, with babies being born underweight, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday, citing medics on the ground.

“From different doctors, particularly in the maternity hospitals, they’re reporting that they’re seeing a big rise in children born with low birth weight, and just not surviving the neonatal period because they’re born too small,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said at a briefing in Geneva.

She said that at Kamal Adwan, the only paediatric hospital in northern Gaza, “at least 15 malnourished children are coming in per day, and the needs are just getting ever more severe”.

The WHO is unable to establish precise statistics on child mortality because of the devastation in the Palestinian territory after six months of Israeli aggression, with Harris saying many people do not even get to hospital.

She cited a stabilisation centre set up last week, saying the inpatients were typically children with medical illnesses as well as malnutrition.

“If you have got an underlying condition, malnutrition will kill you much more quickly, so they become the most urgent patients,” she said.

On Monday, the Israeli army pulled out of Gaza City’s Al Shifa Hospital after a two-week military operation that left much of the complex in ruins and bodies scattered on the dusty grounds.

The hospital was the biggest in the Palestinian territory.

“Al Shifa Medical Complex is gone forever,” its acting director Marwaan Abu Saadah said in a WHO video filmed at the scene.

Harris added: “It’s no longer able to function in any shape or form as a hospital.” “Destroying Al Shifa means ripping the heart out of the health system,” she said, noting that it was a major hospital with 750 beds, 25 operating theatres and 30 intensive care wards.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2024

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Senate elections
Updated 03 Apr, 2024

Senate elections

Comment on Senate elections would not be complete without a word on how far-reaching the consequences of interfering in general elections can be.
Dangerous escalation
03 Apr, 2024

Dangerous escalation

MONDAY’S attack by Israel on Iran’s consulate in Damascus marks a dangerous escalation in an already volatile...
Lesser half
03 Apr, 2024

Lesser half

IN a nation where women form nearly half the population, they are conspicuously absent from positions of judicial...
Letter inquiry
Updated 02 Apr, 2024

Letter inquiry

It is hoped that the court will now arrange for the proceedings to be broadcast live, as in past important cases.
Expanding the net
02 Apr, 2024

Expanding the net

WITH the budget looming, the new government has reached a fork in the road. One choice is massive restructuring and...
Katcha badlands
02 Apr, 2024

Katcha badlands

THE state’s bravado has been exposed for what it is. As violence, murder and abductions take over the riverine...