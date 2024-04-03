DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2024

World’s most powerful MRI scans first images of human brain

AFP Published April 3, 2024 Updated April 3, 2024 10:14am
A BRAIN snapped during magnetic resonance imaging exam simulation at Paris-Saclay Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission centre.—AFP
A BRAIN snapped during magnetic resonance imaging exam simulation at Paris-Saclay Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission centre.—AFP

SACLAY: The world’s most powerful MRI scanner has delivered its first images of human brains, reaching a new level of precision that is hoped will shed more light on our mysterious minds — and the illnesses that haunt them.

Researchers at France’s Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) first used the machine to scan a pumpkin back in 2021. But health authorities recently gave them the green light to scan humans.

Over the past few months, around 20 healthy volunteers have become the first to enter the maw of the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, which is located in the Plateau de Saclay area south of Paris, home to many technology companies and universities.

“We have seen a level of precision never reached before at CEA,” said Alexandre Vignaud, a physicist working on the project. The magnetic field created by the scanner is a whopping 11.7 teslas, a unit of measurement named after inventor Nikola Tesla.

This power allows the machine to scan images with 10 times more precision than the MRIs commonly used in hospitals, whose power does not normally exceed three teslas. On a computer screen, Vignaud compared images taken by this mighty scanner, dubbed Iseult, with those from a normal MRI.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Senate elections
Updated 03 Apr, 2024

Senate elections

Comment on Senate elections would not be complete without a word on how far-reaching the consequences of interfering in general elections can be.
Dangerous escalation
03 Apr, 2024

Dangerous escalation

MONDAY’S attack by Israel on Iran’s consulate in Damascus marks a dangerous escalation in an already volatile...
Lesser half
03 Apr, 2024

Lesser half

IN a nation where women form nearly half the population, they are conspicuously absent from positions of judicial...
Letter inquiry
Updated 02 Apr, 2024

Letter inquiry

It is hoped that the court will now arrange for the proceedings to be broadcast live, as in past important cases.
Expanding the net
02 Apr, 2024

Expanding the net

WITH the budget looming, the new government has reached a fork in the road. One choice is massive restructuring and...
Katcha badlands
02 Apr, 2024

Katcha badlands

THE state’s bravado has been exposed for what it is. As violence, murder and abductions take over the riverine...