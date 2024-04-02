DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2024

Daytime fire kills 29 people at Istanbul nightclub

AFP Published April 2, 2024 Updated April 2, 2024 08:10pm
Police officers stand next to a building after a fire broke out during daytime renovation work at a nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 2. — Reuters
Police officers stand next to a building after a fire broke out during daytime renovation work at a nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 2. — Reuters

A fire killed at least 29 people in a 16-storey residential building in Istanbul on Tuesday, the governor of Turkiye’s economic capital said, updating an earlier toll of 15 dead and eight hurt.

“The number of people who lost their lives in the fire […] in Gayrettepe of Besiktas district has increased to 29,” Governor Davut Gul’s office said in a statement, referring to the Istanbul neighbourhood.

“One person hurt in the fire was still being treated in hospital,” it added.

The fire began at 0947 GMT, the office said and was only brought under control by firefighters hours later.

Television images showed flames and a column of thick smoke rushing from upper-storey windows.

The number of people reported killed and hurt rose throughout the afternoon in a string of statements from the governor’s office, as more victims succumbed to their injuries.

The blaze had broken out during construction work on the first and second floors below ground, which housed a nightclub, Gul told reporters.

“An investigation has been opened into the fire in Gayrettepe,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X.

Five people have been arrested at the scene in connection with the blaze, news channel NTV reported.

Istanbul’s newly re-elected mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who rushed to the scene, said, “The fire is under control. Let’s hope there are no further victims”, offering his “condolences” to the relatives of the dead and injured.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Letter inquiry
Updated 02 Apr, 2024

Letter inquiry

It is hoped that the court will now arrange for the proceedings to be broadcast live, as in past important cases.
Expanding the net
02 Apr, 2024

Expanding the net

WITH the budget looming, the new government has reached a fork in the road. One choice is massive restructuring and...
Katcha badlands
02 Apr, 2024

Katcha badlands

THE state’s bravado has been exposed for what it is. As violence, murder and abductions take over the riverine...
Government support?
Updated 01 Apr, 2024

Government support?

Can only be hoped that the prime minister will replace Dar with his finance minister in the CCI in the larger interest of the country.
Biden’s letter
01 Apr, 2024

Biden’s letter

IT seems as though the US government finally wants to give Islamabad a chance. On Friday, US President Joe Biden...
Family sins
01 Apr, 2024

Family sins

INCEST is not a mere violation. Perpetrated and covered up by family for ‘family honour’, it is a horrific crime...