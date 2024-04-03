DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2024

Millers begin lobbying for 1m tonnes sugar export

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 3, 2024 Updated April 3, 2024 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: With sugar prices already up 42 per cent over last year, the influential sugar industry has started lobbying for major exports – at least one million tonnes – to “ensure payments to farmers”.

Informed sources said the sugar millers had already activated their political channels in the new government to secure permission for sugar exports and some procurements by the government for strategic reserves to ensure higher profitability notwithstanding the inflationary pressures in the country.

In a formal letter, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) also asked Commerce Minister Jam Kamal to start the approval process for exporting at least one million tonnes in two equal instalments as the crop output was almost 1.5 million tonnes higher than the domestic needs.

It demanded that remaining 0.5m tonnes should be purchased by the government. This would ensure foreign exchange earnings of about $700m and timely payments to farmers, the sugar cartel wrote. It said the sugar industry was the second largest agro-based industry of Pakistan after textiles that generated direct and indirect business activity of Rs800 billion to Rs1 trillion annually in agriculture, transport, allied industries, wholesale and retail markets.

The letter said the sugar industry was paying around Rs125bn in direct and indirect taxes to the federal, provincial and local governments, providing direct employment to 1.5 million people and rendering $5bn worth of import substitution to the national economy.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Senate elections
Updated 03 Apr, 2024

Senate elections

Comment on Senate elections would not be complete without a word on how far-reaching the consequences of interfering in general elections can be.
Dangerous escalation
03 Apr, 2024

Dangerous escalation

MONDAY’S attack by Israel on Iran’s consulate in Damascus marks a dangerous escalation in an already volatile...
Lesser half
03 Apr, 2024

Lesser half

IN a nation where women form nearly half the population, they are conspicuously absent from positions of judicial...
Letter inquiry
Updated 02 Apr, 2024

Letter inquiry

It is hoped that the court will now arrange for the proceedings to be broadcast live, as in past important cases.
Expanding the net
02 Apr, 2024

Expanding the net

WITH the budget looming, the new government has reached a fork in the road. One choice is massive restructuring and...
Katcha badlands
02 Apr, 2024

Katcha badlands

THE state’s bravado has been exposed for what it is. As violence, murder and abductions take over the riverine...