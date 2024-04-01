DAWN.COM Logo

Two troops martyred in Gwadar gun attack

Behram Baloch Published April 1, 2024 Updated April 1, 2024 06:56am

GWADAR: Two security personnel were martyred and four others injured in an attack at a bomb disposal squad of Pakistan Army in the Ankara Dam area on Sunday, officials said.

The bomb disposal team of Pakistan Army was busy clearing landmines in the Ankara Dam area of Gwadar district when unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire on them.

Two soldiers were martyred on the spot receiving multiple bullet injuries and four others got injured.

“The firing incident took place some 25km from the port city [Gwadar], which claimed two lives and injured four others,” said Gwadar SSP Mohsin Zohaib, adding that after the incident the bodies and the injured were shifted to GDA hospital.

The deceased were identified as soldiers Zahoor and Altaf while the injured were Havildar Sajid Huss­ain, Sepoy Tajamul Huss­ain, Sepoy Ibrar Ahmed and Sepoy Gul Haider.

Security forces have laun­ched a sea­rch operation in the area to trace the attackers.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2024

