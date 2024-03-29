DAWN.COM Logo

Strategy to promote e-commerce discussed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 29, 2024 Updated March 29, 2024 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday approved a strategy to promote e-commerce.

Chairing an in-house briefing to review the burgeoning potential of e-commerce, the minister emphasised its elevation and solicited proposals for mass awareness.

As a way forward, strategies were outlined, including training of masses on digital tools to support e-exporters, establishing linkages with international payment gateways and online marketplaces, and exploring digital trade agreements to bolster e-commerce exporters.

Additionally, the integration of Artificial Intelligence in e-commerce operations was deliberated to enhance efficiency and competitiveness. Acknowledging its significant potential, particularly at the village level, the minister applauded the increasing adoption of e-commerce among rural communities.

During the briefing, discussions also focused on facilitating cross-border exporters, encouraging freelancers, ensuring financial inclusion and digital payments, and enhancing global connectivity. Challenges facing the e-commerce sector were thoroughly examined.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2024

