DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 29, 2024

Nepra allows Rs2.75/unit increase in quarterly adjustment for April-June

Dawn.com Published March 28, 2024 Updated March 28, 2024 11:01pm

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday allowed the federal government to go ahead with a quarterly tariff adjustment of Rs2.75 per unit for all consumers across the country for three months — April to June — with additional revenue impact going beyond Rs85 billion.

The increase was allowed under quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) for the second quarter — October to December 2023 — of the current fiscal year.

The Ministry of Energy’s Power Division said electricity bills would be reduced by Rs1.68 per unit compared to last month as a result of the price adjustment.

Documents released by Nepra on its website said the tariff adjustment would apply to all consumer categories, except lifeline consumers, including both consumers of ex-Wapda distribution companies and K-Electric.

A letter said the authority’s decision was being sent to the federal government for intimation and action before its notification by Nepra.

The authority said it had applied the hike “in the interest of consumers” from April onwards after the expiry of existing applicable quarterly adjustments in March.

Power distribution companies had in January come up with a fresh claim of another Rs82bn for the second quarter (October-December) of the current fiscal year to be charged to consumers at the rate of about Rs4.5 per unit for three months.

In their separate tariff petitions, the Discos have sought to raise about Rs81.5bn from their consumers in three coming months under the quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) for the October-December 2023 period.

The companies sought the increase to finance the additional financial impact of capacity charges arising out of currency devaluation and the interest rate hike besides the market operator fee, the impact of transmission and distribution losses on fuel cost adjustments, the cost of incremental consumption and variable operation and maintenance charges for the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

At present, the consumers are paying about Rs3.28 per unit QTA for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year that would remain applicable for six months — from October 2023 to March 2024 — to mop up more than Rs200bn from power consumers across the country, including those of K-Electric.

Another QTA for July-September 2023 is also being charged to consumers at the rate of Rs1.15 per unit for the billing period of January to March 2024 to raise another Rs22.3bn.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judiciary’s SOS
Updated 28 Mar, 2024

Judiciary’s SOS

The ball is now in CJP Isa’s court, and he will feel pressure to take action.
Data protection
28 Mar, 2024

Data protection

WHAT do we want? Data protection laws. When do we want them? Immediately. Without delay, if we are to prevent ...
Selling humans
28 Mar, 2024

Selling humans

HUMAN traders feed off economic distress; they peddle promises of a better life to the impoverished who, mired in...
New terror wave
Updated 27 Mar, 2024

New terror wave

The time has come for decisive government action against militancy.
Development costs
27 Mar, 2024

Development costs

A HEFTY escalation of 30pc in the cost of ongoing federal development schemes is one of the many decisions where the...
Aitchison controversy
Updated 27 Mar, 2024

Aitchison controversy

It is hoped that higher authorities realise that politics and nepotism have no place in schools.