Sindh police chief takes notice over viral alleged aerial firing videos of DIG East’s son

Imtiaz Ali Published March 28, 2024 Updated March 28, 2024 09:47pm

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon took notice after videos of aerial firing allegedly by the son of a high-ranking Karachi police official surfaced on Thursday.

Videos shared on social media allegedly showed the son of Karachi East Deputy Inspector General of Police Azfar Mahesar firing a pistol and rifles into the air while travelling in a luxury car. In one such video, policemen were also purportedly visible.

Footage of the alleged incidents went viral on social media.

A statement issued today from the Sindh police said IGP Memon ordered an inquiry against the DIG East and directed Karachi’s additional IGP to carry out the investigation.

The statement added that departmental action would be initiated upon the inquiry’s completion. It said the investigation would also probe whether the weapons used in the incident were officially issued or not.

“No one will be allowed to spread fear and chaos like this,” IGP Memon vowed.

Meanwhile, DIG Mahesar told Dawn.com that the videos were “edited” and he was investigating the matter.

Aerial firing is banned in Sindh and police claimed to have arrested two college students for their alleged involvement in carrying out aerial firing on Seaview on February 28.

They had said that students from different educational institutes gathered in DHA Phase VIII at around 10am, where some students carried out aerial firing with automatic weapons.

The police had said that there was a strict ban on the display of weapons and aerial firing and the students had triggered fear and panic among the people by resorting to firing.

