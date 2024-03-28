DAWN.COM Logo

Aitchison principal sticks to his decision to quit job

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 28, 2024 Updated March 28, 2024 10:43am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has so far not succeeded in persuading Aitchison College Principal Michael A Thompson to change his decision to quit the post as he has not withdrawn his resignation, contrary to the official claim.

Though Mr Thompson had resigned from his office, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman granted him 28-day ex-Pakistan leave with the hope he may retract his resignation.

The government, in a statement to the media, claimed that Mr Thompson had withdrawn his resignation following this concession.

However, Mr Thompson told Dawn that he had not withdrawn his resignation.

Mr Thomson had resigned from his post a couple of days ago after developing differences with the Governor House over the change in the elite college’s fee waiver policy.

He had earlier refused to accept the fee waiver application submitted by the wife of the ex-civil servant, Ahad Cheema, who is now a senator and federal minister.

Mr Cheema’s two sons had to leave the college after the transfer of their mother, Saima Ahad Cheema, also a civil servant, to Islamabad. She had sought retention of the seats and fee waiver from the principal who, quoting the policy, rejected her request.

However, Ms Ahad approached Governor Balighur Rehman who sent the application to the college’s Board of Governors that changed the fee waiver policy, accepting the application.

In his resignation, Mr Thomson had cited interference in the management of the college.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2024

Dawn News English

