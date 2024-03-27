Aitchisonians, their parents hold demo in Lahore in solidarity with principal

LAHORE: Aitchison College students and their parents staged a protest demonstration outside the Governor House on Tuesday against its alleged pressure on Principal Michael A. Thomson and in solidarity with him on the issue of fee waiver of the sons of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, resulting in the college head’s resignation.

On the other hand, Governor Balighur Rehman approved the 28-day ex-Pakistan leave of Mr Thomson while after the controversy over the incident and media backlash, Mr Cheema refused to avail the fee waiver for his sons, accusing the principal of orchestrating a controversy over the matter. He claimed that he had rejected an ‘under-the-table deal’ offered by the principal.

Mr Thomson had resigned from his post two days after developing differences with the Governor House over the change in the fee waiver policy of the college. He had earlier refused to accept the fee waiver application submitted for the minister’s sons.

Mr Cheema’s two sons had to leave the college after the transfer of their mother, Saima Ahad Cheema, a civil servant, to Islamabad. She had sought retention of the seats and fee waiver from the principal who, quoting the policy, rejected the request. However, Saima approached Governor Balighur Rehman who sent the application to the board of governors that changed the fee waiver policy of the college, accepting the application.

In his resignation, Mr Thomson had mentioned interference in the management of the college.

On Tuesday, a number of students and their parents were present in the protest outside Governor House on the Mall Road. The protestors were carrying placards inscribed with slogans in support of the principal. They demanded end to the political interference in the affairs of the Aitchison College.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed outside the college building on the Upper Mall with water cannons and barriers to deal with any untoward situation.

The Aitchison College Old Boys Association (ACOBA) central executive committee and the alumni held an emergency meeting and expressed their concerns. They protested against the fee waiver order issued by the governor, terming it a clear deviation from the norms of the governance and college policy. They urged the college BoG to adhere to the rules and regulations in accordance with the law.

The committee and the alumni body urged the president of the board of governors to rescind the said controversial order immediately as it had landed their school into unnecessary controversy.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson condemned the governor’s interference in the affairs of the educational institutes.

The spokesperson demanded a comprehensive investigation into the Aitchison College issue and action against the responsible persons, including the governor.

The spokesperson termed the destruction of institutions an old pattern and tradition of the ruling PML-N leaders and that they were making another effort to destroy one of the country’s top educational institutions after destroying the entire state machinery, including the police, administration and judiciary.

After the governor approved the 28-day ex-Pakistan leave of Mr Thomson, Amna Kamran and Khalid Noon Barsar of the Aitchison College will look after the administrative affairs in his place.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Punjab governor, Ahad Cheema expressed his stance on the fee waiver policy. Lauding the policy as equitable and just, he said it countered the traditional elitist approach. He highlighted his family’s ‘principled refusal’ of any private relief offers from the principal.

The minister added that his family had “suffered mockery, slur and a vilification campaign” since yesterday’s incident and thus: “Under these circumstances, I wish to convey that I do not want to avail this facility for my children, howsoever rightful I may be and just and fair the policy may be”.

Cheema said the governor’s order had triggered a ‘strange and pointless controversy, orchestrated by a principal’ who had already resigned, adding that Mr Thomson’s ‘brazen and high-headed refusal’ of the policy decisions by the college board and its chairman was unheard of.

“Regrettably, politics has overshadowed the solution-oriented and responsive policy issued by you,” the letter said.

The federal minister alleged that Principal Thomson had ‘at various occasions’ offered him individual relief on the ‘quiet side’ regarding the issue which was communicated through “some respectable people who were in the knowledge of the matter”.

“I also want to state that we refused to take any under-the-table deal. This upfront refusal was based on the principles,” Mr Cheema added.

Despite the policy’s intent to serve the public interest, it had become the centre of a contentious debate, exacerbated by the principal’s resignation and the subsequent political fallout, he said.

However, in his letter, the federal minister supported the change in policy. “I would, however, strongly urge you to please not relent on the principle and not withdraw the new policy under any nefarious pressure, since the policy is going to be very helpful for students and their parents in times to come,” he argued in the letter.

