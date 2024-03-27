DAWN.COM Logo

OGDCL finds oil, gas in KP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 27, 2024 Updated March 27, 2024 07:35am

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Com­pany Ltd (OGDCL) on Tues­day announced that it had discovered hydrocarbon reserves in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, according to a stock filing.

“The OGDCL, the operator of the Kohat Exploration Licence, governed under the Pakistan Petroleum and Explora­tion Rules 2001, in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has discovered hydrocarbons in the exploratory segment of the Togh-02 (Slant) well in the Lumshiwal-II Formation on sole risk between OGDCL (75pc) and Saif Energy Ltd (25pc),” read the notice.

OGDCL said that the well was spudded on Aug 28, 2023 and successfully reached its total depth at 2,600 metres measured depth.

Based on the interruption of wirline logs, the Cased Hole Drill Stem Test (CHDST-01) was performed in the Lumshi­wal-II Formation.

The well flowed at the rate of 2.842 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 28 barrels per day of condensate, with a well flowing pressure of 540 pounds per square inch at a 32/64” choke size.

OGDCL said that this gas/condensate discovery has further extended the hydrocarbon play area in the Togh Structure with potential of new opportunities.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2024

